The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has named Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak, PhD, 2021 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.
Kazmierczak was selected for the honor by a panel of representatives from a variety of Minnesota education organizations. Nominees are evaluated on how each candidate demonstrates leadership for learning, communication skills, professionalism and community involvement.
“It is quite an honor to have been nominated for this award by several of my White Bear Lake colleagues. It was a nice surprise when I was told about the nomination,” Kazmierczak said.
Kazmierczak is in his fourth year as superintendent of the White Bear Lake Area School District. During his tenure, he has worked to make strides toward a referendum for the school district as well as an equity commitment to help all students succeed — efforts he believes help with learning and professional involvement, and also unite the community.
“The referendum campaign was an important part of the consideration. The needs of the district have been well documented over the years, and it was important to the community that we address these issues. Unifying the split campus high school will have a positive, dramatic impact on generations of students,” Kazmierczak said.
Many members of the community have long wanted the north and south campuses to come together. Teachers have voiced concerns of sophomores not being able to learn from their junior peers, such as in prepping for the ACT. The split campus also led to issues with students wanting to take classes only available at one school or the other, which creates a transportation conundrum.
In 2019, Kazmierczak and WBLAS began a campaign for a $326 million bond referendum. Along with videos, print and electronic materials that contributed to the district’s success, the most effective strategy in the district’s success was in-person meetings. More than 125 presentations and question-and-answer sessions provided an opportunity for stakeholders to connect with Kazmierczak and other school leaders.
A MASA press release stated that support for the plan would not have been achieved had the district not focused on its audience in such a nontraditional way. WBLAS received the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators (MAGC) Northern Light Award, the organization's highest honor, for the district’s 2019 bond referendum campaign.
Outside of his work on the referendum, Kazmierczak worked to create an equity commitment in WBLAS. The district conducted an internal equity audit, and in light of the killing of George Floyd and how conversations about race have evolved, the timing of the results positioned Kazmierczak and the district to develop and implement both meaningful and actionable equity strategies for the district.
“The equity commitment statement emerged from our strategic planning, and a group of staff and community members developed the statement. It is critically important that we consider the impact of decisions on all of our students and families,” Kazmierczak said.
Under the superintendent’s leadership and in line with the district’s strategic plan and commitment to eliminating systemic racism, the district began tackling grading disparities a year ago when it dramatically changed its grading practices.
“Dr. Kazmierczak has quickly become a beacon of leadership and inspiration across the state during his time at White Bear Lake,” said MASA Executive Director Dr. Deb Henton. “He has made immediate relationships with his staff and the surrounding community. It is clear (that) under his direction the district is poised to make positive impacts now and into the future.”
This isn’t Kazmierczak’s first award from MASA. In 2012, he was the recipient of both the Richard Green Scholar Award and the Outstanding Central Office Leader Award. He has also been an active member with the organization for years, serving on the MASA Board of Directors from 2010-2017. His involvement also includes membership on the Federal Advocacy and Legislative committees.
Kazmierczak is also an active member in the community. He is a member of Rotary, Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation, White Bear Lake Area Education Foundation and the Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund Board of Trustees. He also has three children who attend school in the district.
“Being selected by a committee of members from a variety of Minnesota educational organizations is humbling. White Bear Lake is being noticed, and this award is far more than an individual achievement; it is representative of the collective efforts of many,” Kazmierczak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.