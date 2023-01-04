Racquetball star Ava Kaiser, a Mahtomedi High School junior, competed in the world juniors meet recently and brought home bronze medals in 16U singles and doubles.
“It was not the color I was working for, but third in the world is not a bad place to be,” said Kaiser, the top-ranked female (all ages) in Minnesota who has collected six national titles, starting at age 10.
At the IRF World Junior Championships held in Guatemala, Kaiser lost to Mexico’s top-ranked player Yanna Salazar in singles. Kaiser and partner Naomi Ros of Texas were nipped by a Mexican team 11-8 in the fifth game. Both losses came in the semifinals. Ros beat Salazar for the singles title.
On the upside, Kaiser said, “I beat countries that I had never beaten before, and also came back and beat opponents that I had lost to in pool play.” She lost to Natalia Mendez of Bolivia in pool play and beat the same girl in the quarterfinals. In doubles, she and Ros beat strong Mexican and Bolivian teams in pool play. They beat an Ecuador duo in the quarterfinals after losing to them in pool play.
The Lake Elmo resident also got to dodge a volcano.
“It was an eventful trip, with Mt. Fuego erupting four hours before we were supposed to board the plane back to the U.S.,” she reported. “Volcanic ash closed down the airport for over 12 hours.”
