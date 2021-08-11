WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The discovery period ended Aug. 9 in a civil action suit against Water Gremlin over property damage. Discovery is the formal process of exchanging information between parties about witnesses and evidence they’ll present at trial.
Township resident Robert Sharot filed the suit in October 2020 alleging the plant’s release of toxic TCE into the air and its widely publicized contamination harmed his home value. The case alleges that 4,000 homes in the "area of concern" as outlined by state health and pollution officials on a map have suffered property damage as a result of the TCE release.
The homeowner is seeking property damage relief for claims of negligence, statutory nuisance and two counts of violation of the Minnesota Environmental Response and Liability Act (MERLA). The Detroit law firm Liddle and Dubin, specialists in class action suits, represents Sharot.
Water Gremlin filed a motion to dismiss the case last December on grounds it did not meet state standards ("Water Gremlin attorneys ask judge to dismiss class action suit," Dec. 9, 2020). That standard, according to the company’s Dorsey & Whitney defense team, requires a complaint that affects the plaintiff in a "legally compensable way."
District Judge Leonardo Castro, the same judge presiding over the company’s lead migration suit, dismissed the MERLA-related counts in a March 12 ruling, but denied requests for the first two counts. In his ruling, Castro wrote: "Although the negligence and nuisance claims will survive Water Gremlin’s motion to dismiss, it seems difficult to comprehend how Sharot’s claims can be resolved on a class-wide basis. Nevertheless, this Court cannot say at this early stage that class-wide resolution will be impossible; some fact discovery is necessary before the Court can make a determination as to whether the Rule 23 requirements can be satisfied in this particular case."
Sharot seeks class action certification under Minnesota Civil Rule 23.
Castro ordered a period of limited discovery, adding, "given the sparse allegations regarding injury and damages in the complaint, this Court has concerns with respect to Sharot’s ability to present proof of any injury in fact he may have suffered."
The judge is scheduled to hear the case Sept. 22.
The firm representing Water Gremlin suffered an unexpected loss when lead defense attorney Thaddeus Lightfoot, a specialist in environmental law, died Dec. 14. Water Gremlin President Scott Schulz said Lightfoot was passionate about protecting the environment and was a "tremendous mentor to a number of people in the firm." Schulz said he talked to the attorney on Friday about the motions to dismiss and on Monday, he was gone.
"Lightfoot recognized inequities that needed to be addressed on our behalf," Schulz said, noting the firm "picked up the ball and kept things moving forward" after the loss.
In the earlier story on the motion, Lightfoot informed Judge Castro that the plaintiff does not live within the "area of concern, nor does the complaint cite sources for his allegations." Sharot’s address as listed in the motion is 1872 Third Street.
The lawsuit is the only class action filed to date against Water Gremlin.
