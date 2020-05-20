ST. PAUL — Boaters should be able to buy gas on White Bear Lake after all this Memorial weekend.
District Judge Robyn Millenacker wasted little time issuing her court order following a May 7 (virtual) hearing, denying a temporary injunction that would stop Tally’s from dispensing fuel. At issue is the location of the tank, which the plaintiff claims is illegally placed on public right of way at the end of Whitaker Street.
Tally’s owner Keith Dehnert said they hope to be ready by the weekend. “We had to wait for this ruling before we could spend money on the upgrades. I sure hope to have gas,” he said.
The lawsuit was filed late last month by Docks of White Bear Lake, managed by Brian McGoldrick, naming defendants Dockside Water Ski Co., doing business as Tally’s Dockside, and the city of White Bear Lake, which leases the property to Tally’s.
The judge noted that gasoline has been dispensed by Tally’s since at least 1991 and had the necessary permits and city approvals. She also acknowledged that due to the dimensions of the city parcel, it was not possible to set the tank back 15 feet from the property line Tally’s shares with White Bear Shopping Center, which leases its property to Docks of White Bear.
Millenacker went on to say it does not appear that the tank’s current location and its operation poses an imminent threat or any greater harm now than when the plaintiff began operating his marina in 2005. She also noted that the fuel tank is electronically monitored by the supplier and any leak or spill triggers an alert.
“The current AST (above-ground storage tank) has been operated with all proper governmental approvals since 2004 when it was first installed and used to dispense gas without incident in its current location,” wrote the judge.
She also chastised the plaintiff for submitting “an untimely affidavit from an individual who claims he saw what he believed to be a ‘huge gasoline spill’ at a location near the two marinas last fall.
“Over Tally’s objection, the court considered the contents of the untimely affidavit. The court does not find that this evidence is particularly probative of the issues currently before it as the source of any alleged contamination is not positively identified,” noted the order. The judge pointed out that at the time the event occurred, the affiant did not think it significant enough to inform the city, Tally’s, the plaintiff, MPCA or the DNR.
“The plaintiff cannot show irreparable harm,” continued the judge, who said the plaintiff offered only “the possibility of potential harm,” which is speculation. She added that the purpose of a temporary injunction is to preserve current relationships until a trial can be held. Therefore the status quo would be that the fuel tank remain in service during the boating season.
Judge Millenacker concluded that Tally’s faces greater harm, ie. “the ire of customers,” by the granting of an injunction, than the plaintiff. She also said in her order that having gasoline on the popular lake provides a convenient service to the public. “If this service were not provided, boaters may transport and store larger amounts of gasoline reserves, which may increase potential for covert contamination of the environment.”
The judge ordered parties to confer and submit within 20 days a proposed scheduling order to the court outlining what they believe is a reasonable timeline for issues that remain to be addressed.
Tally’s owner refutes spill allegations
An affidavit was added to court filings May 11 by defendant Keith Dehnert, president of Dockside Water Ski Co., disputing a report of gasoline in Commercial Bay. In the document, Dehnert said he reviewed allegations by Josh Berger, who viewed “a huge gasoline spill” last September. Berger’s affidavit was provided to the court prior to the hearing. He rents a slip from Docks of White Bear Lake.
According to Dehnert, Tally’s had three gasoline dispensing transactions on Sept. 7, the day Berger said he saw the spill. “There was no spill or leak related to any dispensing of gasoline,” Dehnert attested, adding, “the tank is electronically monitored for any spills or leaks.”
Noted Dehnert, “Other sources of fuel spillage could be from boaters or other marinas filling their fuel tanks with gas cans. Such boaters often spill or leak gasoline into the water while fueling motorboats.”
