According to census records, about 10% of Minnesotans have some Irish ancestry, but celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 is about more than genealogy.
The Jamisons of White Bear Lake have more than a little Irish in their family tree, but for them, what’s more important is the opportunity to do something fun together as a family.
Amanda Jamison looks forward to this chance every year.
“It’s sort of like a first rite of spring event, to come out together in the sunshine and laugh and love on each other,” Amanda said. It’s a gathering of people that might not have seen each other over the long winter, and she always looks forward to laughing, singing and celebrating together.
St. Patrick’s Day was important to each of their families before Amanda and her husband Brad first met, but it also played a whimsical role in the beginning of their relationship.
“Both of us love this holiday and celebrate it as a family tradition, and when I met him, I said, ‘I will invite myself to his family’s St. Patrick’s Day; I want to get to know this guy more,’” Amanda said. “That’s how our relationship started, on St. Patrick’s Day.”
Brad and Amanda’s honeymoon included a visit to Ireland, where Amanda said she was impressed by the relaxing atmosphere of the countryside and dramatic landscape of bogs and sea cliffs. The Jamisons have now lived in White Bear Lake for 14 years.
Just like his parents, 7-year-old Gavin Jamison has fully embraced the spirit of the holiday. Amanda recalled a family visit to the Irish Fair on Harriet Island one year, when Gavin suddenly disappeared in the crowd. His family searched for him frantically, and soon found him watching a traditional Irish dance performance, entranced. His parents were just relieved to find him, but for Gavin, the moment was a revelation.
“He looked and said, ‘I want to do this. Join this dance troupe,’” Amanda said. Two years later, Gavin is still a student at the O’Shea Irish Dance School in St. Paul.
In past years, the Jamison family usually planned a big extended family event, complete with costumes and a family unit in the St. Patricks’ Day Parade in downtown St. Paul.
COVID-19 interfered with the usual plans last year, and will also affect the event this year, Jamison said. But the family has learned to adapt: last year they rollerbladed through town in full costume, and this year they’ll be having smaller corned beef dinners at home instead.
Brad is currently deployed with the U.S. Army Reserves, which means he won’t be able to take part in the celebration this month. But he will definitely be with his family in spirit as the Jamisons celebrate the irrepressible joy of St. Patrick’s Day and look forward to a day when they can all celebrate together again.
