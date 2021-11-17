It’s a wrap for South Shore Boulevard

WHITE BEAR LAKE — “Road closed to through traffic” signs should appear in April as the rehabilitation of South Shore Boulevard and the adjacent Lake Links Trail gets underway.
The county and its design consultant are wrapping up plans for the project, which will go out for bids yet this fall.
Kimley Horn consultant Greg Brown took council on one last walk through the corridor before getting final design approval Nov. 9. Not much had changed. The boulevard will remain a county-owned two-way from White Bear Avenue to McKnight Road and become a one-way to Bellaire Avenue that will be "turned back" to the city.
There will be curb and gutter, improved crosswalks and parking bays. The trail along the lake will be separated by a 6-foot strip of low-maintenance turf. Right-of-way issues have been few, but the county indicated it will take parcels by eminent domain if not resolved by Feb. 7.
"Based on the progress so far, we don’t expect any properties will get to that point," Brown told council. "Support has generally been positive along the corridor. That is refreshing and pleasant."
He added that resident input has made the design better than it was a few months ago.
City Engineer Paul Kauppi said the city should "be on the hook" for about $400,000. There will also be a right-of-way cost share of about $128,000 for the 2022 project.
One cost that didn’t make the final cut was buried power lines along Schneider’s Bay. Trail proponent Scott Costello made a last-ditch plea at the meeting to improve the view along that stretch of South Shore by making power lines disappear.
"The city has three areas with open views of the lake: Lake Avenue, the marina area and Schneider’s Bay," Costello said. "The first two are completed and the results are outstanding. This project is our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elevate the bay to the level of the other two areas. This would have value to the entire city and especially the neighborhood south of the lake."
Costello added that decorative lighting and buried power lines will make the area more attractive. He admitted it will be tough to make improvements with no private money, something that Lake Avenue homeowners provided for their street.
Both Mayor Jo Emerson and Council Member Bill Walsh worried spending public money for a better view would set a bad precedent. Burying lines is also not cheap; one estimate was $400,000. Council member Dan Jones sided with Costello and asked if final design approval could be postponed 30 days to get a cost estimate from Xcel Energy.
Kauppi said project approval is at the "last hour" and getting Xcel on board could take months. Jones didn’t want to hold up the project and said if an extension is not possible, he’d let it go. After the vote approving the design, the mayor apologized to Costello, saying it was "important to keep this project moving forward. We’ve been waiting a long time for this."
The effort was too little, too late, Costello admitted. "I had hoped to talk to council months ago, but I never got on the agenda," he said. "I’m disappointed we couldn’t discuss burying the power lines before it became too late."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.