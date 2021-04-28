WHITE BEAR LAKE — Lake level is down, but not by much.
The keeper of records for the Lake Conservation District reported a level of 924.61 inches April 20, 4 inches lower than a year ago.
In his monthly lake quality report to the board, Mike Parenteau said water temperature is a brisk 46 degrees; "not quite swimming weather," in his opinion. Ice-out was March 29.
Also at last week's meeting, members approved the Eurasian watermilfoil annual survey by aquatic scientist Steve McComas. The status of zebra mussels in the lake, as well as other invasive species like starry stonewort, will be part of the survey.
Parenteau said he will be seeking volunteers who will be trained to spot invasive phragmites, a rushlike weed that can grow 14 feet tall. Volunteers in small motorboats will be tasked with cruising the shoreline and inspecting suspect plants in late July or early August. Treatment will follow in early October.
Lake education committee Chair Scott Costello is designing a sign for display at boat launches and marinas reminding boaters of the speed limit, noise laws and no-wake zones, particularly around loon nesting areas. Before he goes ahead with a final design, the board agreed Costello should check with marina owners to ask if they'll allow the signs to be posted on their property.
— Debra Neutkens
