Invasive iris spotted again in Commercial Bay

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Although only one plant has been spotted off Lions Park, the invasive yellowtail iris could be lurking in other areas. “Now is the time to look for it as the flower blooms between May and July,” reminded Mike Parenteau, chair of the White Bear Lake Conservation District lake quality committee.
Not to be confused with the yellow iris, the yellowtail is invasive in shallow water. The non-native flower chokes out bulrushes and other native plants.
The district obtained a permit from the DNR and hired a company in 2020 to chemically treat about 25 plants in the water, at the advice of an aquatic species expert, but isn’t ready to repeat that this year. So far only one plant has been found in the lake.
Parenteau advises people who see the plant on their shoreline to take action to eradicate it. He suggested digging the plant up or covering it with black plastic. “It should be taken care of,” he emphasized. Plants on land are not in the district’s jurisdiction.
To avoid confusion with the native variety, Parenteau said a skin test will do the trick. Sap from the invasive iris stings on the skin. The native plant doesn’t sting.
— Debra Neutkens
