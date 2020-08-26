Interment with honors for past commander

Before former VFW Post 1782 Commander Rick Gwynn died Aug. 11 of liver disease, he asked the White Bear Lake Honor Guard to be present at his burial.
Squad Leader Jerry Briggs called it a great honor to attend to last week's interment, especially at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Gwynn appeared on the pages of the White Bear Press several times. There was a story about his double life during the holidays when he became the Man in Red; his fundraising efforts to erect a monument at Veterans Park; and how he worked to expand the VFW's reach when he served as manager.
His obituary tells of a love for animals, fishing, winemaking and seeing joy on the faces of military children when he played Santa Claus at their Christmas parties.
A Navy veteran, Gwynn was most in his element playing Santa, a tradition that started while he was stationed on the USS Midway in Japan. He never charged anyone for his services as jolly old St. Nick, and it was undoubtedly his favorite gig.
During his tenure as Post commander, Gwynn was instrumental in getting the monument honoring veterans and war dead from all branches at White Bear Lake's Veterans Park. He also researched and arranged the brick pathway for families who wished to honor their service members.
He helped with the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon hamburger nights at the VFW and helped coordinate the National Association of Medal of Honor recipients winter fishing trip in 2016 on White Bear Lake. Recipients were pictured in the White Bear Press.
He researched and acquired M1 rifles from the U.S. Army to be used for veterans' funerals, in addition to enough ammunition to last well into the future. He was a rifle squad member himself of the Ft. Snelling Honor Guard.
A Vietnam veteran, Gwynn moved to Hugo in 2000. He served eight years on the Hugo Planning Commission and was a school bus driver in the Mahtomedi district. He also had a 21-year career at Eastman Kodak until the company closed its doors in Minneapolis.
Widowed in 2014 at age 61, Gwynn met Carla Halverson, who happily played the part of Mrs. Claus. They married in 2016 at St. John in the Wilderness church where he was a member.
Gwynn always called the VFW’s role in a veteran’s life and involvement in local activities a win-win for the community and for him personally.
“When I can do something to help a veteran, I will do that,” he once said in a Press story, “and be part of the community at the same time.”
— Debra Neutkens
