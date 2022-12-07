A recent study found that more than 1.3 million Americans with diabetes rationed their insulin because of cost concerns by skipping doses, taking less insulin than needed or delaying buying insulin to save money. The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program provides fast, reliable help for those who need insulin and may be struggling to afford this lifesaving drug.
The Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program has two key components, depending on individual needs:
• For those in immediate need of assistance — less than a seven-day supply of insulin — the urgent need program enables eligible Minnesotans to receive a 30-day supply of insulin right away at a pharmacy and pay no more than a $35 co-pay, one time per year.
• For longer-term help covering the costs of insulin, the continuing need program supports eligible Minnesotans to receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.
In 2021, over 1,100 Minnesotans received discounts on their insulin through the program, but many more are likely eligible for assistance. The program is implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.
For more information about Minnesota’s Insulin Safety Net Program, go to mninsulin.org.
