Inspired by nature: Meandering Lambert Creek

Natural streams are curvy. They wind through the landscape forming riffles and pools, and sometimes overflow into connected floodplains. There, spring snowmelt and rain are stored until water levels subside. Historically, people found that winding inconvenient. Natural meanders were often straightened, and ditches were built to keep water moving quickly off the landscape and into lakes and ponds. Floodplains became valuable waterfront property.
As development increased, built areas took up more floodplain and wetland areas. During drier periods, this expansion may not have seemed to be a problem. However, increasing rainfall with intense storms and warmer winter temperatures are becoming the new normal for our area. Locally, we’ve seen record rainfall over the past couple of years. Water levels remain high, groundwater tables have risen, and soils are saturated. When remaining natural areas can’t hold the water anymore, it spills onto roadways and into yards and creeps toward homes. It becomes a nuisance to many people and a serious threat to some.
Recent flooding has been highly visible. Less visible is E. coli bacteria in stormwater. E. coli is deposited by pets and wildlife (especially ducks and geese) in their waste. Bacteria are naturally occurring in streams, but high levels are a reason for concern because E. coli can make people sick. Bacteria accumulate in yards, curbs and gutters. During storm events, it quickly washes into rivers and creeks and impairs waterways.
Lambert Creek is an example in our watershed of a slow and steady decline in the quality and resilience of a natural system, a death by a thousand cuts, that started with ditch construction in 1916. More recently, in 2008 a bacterial impairment was designated for the creek by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
Recognizing the problems, VLAWMO has been working with partners to improve conditions on Lambert Creek. Projects have included monitoring, streambank stabilization, invasive species removal, native planting, stormwater storage additions (weirs and retention ponds), brush and fallen tree clearing, a four-year bacteria study (completed in 2018) and Whitaker Treatment Wetlands—an experimental structure to filter stormwater. These efforts have helped, and now another boost is on the way.
A portion of Lambert Creek in Vadnais Heights will be sporting new curves, and a more natural stream meander will carry flowing creek water with increased capacity. This project includes the combined efforts of VLAWMO, the City of Vadnais Heights, SEH engineering, the MPCA and the University of Minnesota. This effort also aims to remove bacteria, improve habitat, and increase water storage on a 40-acre parcel owned by Vadnais Heights, which includes Lambert Pond. The project is funded through a grant with MPCA/EPA with match funds from VLAWMO and a 0% interest loan from MPCA Clean Water Funds. The grant portion supports the meander and bacteria removal. The loan portion will pay for a needed steel replacement of an existing vinyl sheetpile weir. A weir holds back water and allows sediment to settle out, which improves the quality of the stream. Weirs provide managers an ability to balance the needs of upstream and downstream communities. It’s not possible to simply send the additional water downstream when those areas also have high water and flooding issues.
Construction is scheduled for winter 2020/2021. While construction plans are being developed, researchers are conducting lab tests to add an innovative element: biochar. Biochar is a charcoal product that removes bacteria and nutrients. Lab tests will determine the right type of biochar for Lambert Creek, and biochar treatment cells will be anchored in the channel. Spring native plant revegetation of the meander will follow winter construction.
Native plants improve the quality of altered wetlands. Healthy wetlands filter pollutants; hold water during flooding events; and provide habitat for insects, frogs, fish, birds and other wildlife. Urban wetlands tend to have reduced plant diversity and higher amounts of sediment, and can no longer provide helpful tasks, or ecosystem services, that we value. The upcoming multifaceted project on Lambert Creek won’t fix the complex issues of climate change, but it will help to improve the local situation.
Watch for updates on the VLAWMO website, through the Vadnais Heights listserv, at open house community events coming up this spring/summer, and through direct mailings if you live close to Lambert Creek. Our special web hub for this project is regularly updated: vlawmo.org/lambertlakemeander
VLAWMO will continue to share project details. We would like to hear your comments and questions, and welcome participation. We invite residents to become more involved in continuing to improve the quality of Lambert Creek in yards and nearby green spaces. VLAWMO cost-share grants are available to help support these projects. Learn more about these grants on our website under “grants.”
Dawn Tanner is program development coordinator at the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.