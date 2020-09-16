The White Bear Economic Development Corporation, the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of White Bear Lake and the owners of local restaurants are asking residents to complete a survey to provide input about dining out.
White Bear Lake Economic Development Corporation President Reed Vanderzee states in an e-mail:
“Our restaurants need your support over the coming winter season, or they may not survive. We are trying to get ahead of that curve. We feel strongly that we cannot let that happen. We feel that we can effectively fight this industry trend in our community. In order to do that we need to understand where the public is coming from in the White Bear Lake area. How can our restaurants provide the service you would be comfortable using? We all have to be in this together to give our restaurants a win this winter.”
To participate in the survey, go to whitebearchamber.com.
