After almost two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at Indulge Salon know that health care workers deserve a break — or at least a mani pedi.
Eleven volunteers from Indulge Salon have opted to provide massages, facials, haircuts and manicures to 16 health care workers from Regions Hospital, all free of charge.
Kim Schoonover, owner of Indulge Salon, said she had been thinking of ways to acknowledge the efforts of health care workers since the pandemic started.
“We really wanted to give back to the group of people who have helped so many of us through this time. It’s been such a difficult time, and this is a small way to thank them,” said Schoonover.
The health care workers signed up ahead of time to receive a spa day Dec. 5 plus a goodie bag from Indulge, which included gifts from Goodthings, a gift shop, and Plnt Bsd, a vegetarian/vegan restaurant, both located downtown in White Bear Lake.
Schoonover says the goal of the day is to help health care workers feel loved and supported for what they do to help their community.
“I feel like we’re a similar industry, because we’re both trying to make people feel better. Indulge has a very healing environment, and we want to make them feel beautiful and appreciated,” explained Schoonover.
This is Indulge’s first time hosting an event like this, but Schoonover said she’s open to hosting another one.
Most of all, Schoonover hopes that the event will inspire others to honor health care workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.
“We’re all about giving back as best as we can. We all could use a little extra love and compassion to give back to a group of people who have helped us so much,” she said.
