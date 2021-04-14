Indigenous language classes celebrate diversity of Minnesota cultures

Language is more than simple words—it is a deeper insight into the way a culture views the world and expresses itself. Through a series of three indigenous language classes, the White Bear Lake school district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) is offering a way for students and members of the community to connect more deeply with the historic cultures of Minnesota through language.
Ho-Chunk, or Hoocak, is the newest language to be offered. It joins Ojibwe and Dakota lessons.
“American Indian is such an umbrella term; are we truly being equitable if we’re offering only one native language?” said Jordan Zickermann, the Native American cultural liaison for White Bear Lake Area Schools. “There are 11 recognized tribes just in Minnesota. We started looking at how we could incorporate more native languages.”
The history of Dakota and Ojibwe communities is well known in White Bear Lake, but AIPAC parents wanted to broaden the cultural umbrella even further. The committee noted there were more than a few students with Ho-Chunk ancestry in the American Indian Education Program and wanted to provide language lessons designed more directly for them.
Parents Danielle DeLong and Brianna Littlegeorge stepped up and began teaching a monthly series of Ho-Chunk language and culture classes in fall 2020.
“Knowing that I have three kids in the district and there are other Ho-Chunk kids, we said we’ll offer this class and just teach what we know,” DeLong said. “Not just to offer Ho-Chunk to our students but to bring more awareness that Ho-Chunk people reside in our district and have been here historically.”
The Ho-Chunk Nation traces its origins to the Red Banks near Green Bay in Wisconsin, but its people are distributed widely across the Midwest. It is a federally recognized tribe, with a seat of government in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. In pre-European contact days, the Ho-Chunk people traveled extensively across the Mississippi River basin, hunting, trading and farming.
In the 1800s, the Ho-Chunk people were forcibly removed from parts of Wisconsin and relocated as far away as Iowa and Nebraska. The Ho-Chunk people who were moved to Nebraska were then called the Winnebago Tribe. The Winnebago Reservation is a large cultural hub for the relocated descendants from the northern Great Lakes region.
“It’s definitely a hard concept to understand how originally tribes lived without borderlines, and now we have to establish boundaries and borders based off government requirement,” DeLong said.
Forcible relocation and assimilation into English-speaking boarding schools greatly destroyed the traditional culture and language practices of the Ho-Chunk culture. Federal assimilation policy wasn’t formally ended until 1975, which left a large generational gap between those were able to speak Hoocak fluently and those who could not.
DeLong learned the Ho-Chunk language from spending time with her grandmothers and her mother. DeLong’s mother was fluent in the language before she started school.
“She would use common everyday phrases in Hoocak with us as kids,” DeLong said. But the majority of her learning happened once she became a mother, as she wanted to share that cultural knowledge with her children. DeLong’s sister had children around the same time, and together they started organizing family immersion camps.
“Our grandmothers would teach us the language as well as cultural crafts and activities, helping us understand kinship relations,” DeLong said. “That has been influential not only for myself but for my kids and helping them develop their identity.”
Since all the language classes are virtual and open to the public, they attracted learners from far beyond the White Bear Lake school district.
“There were people joining in from Florida, Michigan, all over the place, just trying to learn more about Native language,” Zickermann said. “Elders hopped on to a virtual meeting at 85 years old, and we might also have a kindergartner, and their little brother or sister, all in the same meeting. In terms of getting the word out, the virtual platform really worked in our favor.”
Attendees don’t need any previous experience with the language — just a willingness to learn. Teaching the class has given DeLong new inspiration to continue her own learning process.
“Teaching helps me practice, and seeing others interested drives me to continue learning more,” she said. “I will continue taking online classes with fluent speakers to challenge myself to learn to share with kids and future generations to make sure the language and culture is continued.”
Zickermann hopes that students will soon be able to take Indigenous language classes as an elective, and receive class credit as part of their regular school day.
“We want to get something that counts toward graduation, just like a French class,” she said. “That would really speak to the equity commitment White Bear Schools has made through its recent strategic plan.”
In late March, some of the language classes were able to once again meet in person after months of virtual meetings. The first in-person Ojibwe lesson of the year will take place April 20. The next Ho-Chunk language lesson will meet virtually May 5.
Learn more about the AIPAC program and Indigenous language classes at isd624.org/programs/indian-education.
