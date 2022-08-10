WHITE BEAR LAKE – An “important step into the future” was how Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt described Friday’s launch of the autonomous vehicle called Bear Tracks.
The driverless, electric shuttle is now open to the public Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., stopping at four locations along a 1.5-mile route.
At an Aug. 5 media event hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Reinhardt said she’s excited about the environmental aspects the electric vehicle brings, crediting it as another reason White Bear Lake is such a “vibrant community.”
The commissioner brought her grandchildren along to ride the shuttle during MnDOT’s show and tell. Their summation of the experience? They said it was “cool,” Reinhardt said.
The goal of the 12-month pilot project, first in the Twin Cities, is to increase transportation options and access for those facing transportation barriers, including those with mobility issues and transportation challenges, said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.
“The department’s Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) office is leading the way to prepare our state for the future of transportation,” Daubenberger said. “This project is a great example of providing safe, alternative transportation choices and a great example of public, private partnerships.”
Key partners in the project include not only MnDOT and Ramsey County, but the city of White Bear Lake, the school district and the area chamber of commerce. A global transportation consulting firm, AECOM, is providing the AV technology expertise in the $900,000 project. A unique aspect of their involvement is an academic partnership to offer students firsthand experience with CAVs and aid in workforce development.
Chamber Executive Director Shari Wilson gave a nod to her predecessor, Tom Snell.
“Always a visionary, this partnership would not have been possible if Tom had not been dogged in his determination to bring a self-driving shuttle to White Bear Lake. Some people might say he doesn’t understand the word, ‘no.’ That is true,” Wilson said.
Snell was there to see the long-awaited launch. “Driverless vehicles and flying cars will be the future of transportation in this country,” he maintained. “And it’s not that far away.”
Mayor Dan Louismet said the city takes pride in partnering in projects like Bear Tracks. “I’m proud White Bear Lake is part of this pilot program,” he said, encouraging residents to provide feedback on their experiences with the shuttle. “Transportation technology like this is the future. I welcome people to try this and let us know the good and the bad.”
The mayor thanked partners like NewTrax for handling logistics and day-to-day operations of the shuttle, as well as the school district and Century College for their early involvement.
Using CAV technology, the highly automated shuttle is able to communicate with other vehicles, connect with traffic signals, signs and other road items. The shuttle can steer, accelerate and brake with little or no human input. As a precaution, NewTrax provides an on-board attendant to ensure safe operations.
MnDOT’s CAV-X Director Ginny Crowson noted that the attendant is there to assist in potential situations where the vehicle is unsure and to help in certain weather conditions, if needed. Lessons learned during the pilot will assist MnDOT in advancing and replicating AV transit systems throughout the state, with variable weather conditions an important part of its data collection.
After his shuttle ride, Mayor Louismet observed, “it was neat to see the technology in action. I felt safe the whole time. It will be interesting to see how the shuttle works in January when there’s a foot of snow.”
