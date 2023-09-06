White Bear Lake resident Faith Wynn is a personal trainer. She’s teamed with two other personal trainers — Emmy Schickert and Cassandra Koehler to organize the first Fun Family 5K walk/run for Down syndrome awareness.

“I’m an avid runner and I started going back to the gym and Emmy was training with me,”  Wynne said. “We started talking about kind our passions and my passion for running and it just kind of snowballed into hosting a 5K. We asked ourselves, ‘Who can benefit from this race?’ And that’s when I came up with Valley Friendship Club and 21 Roots Farm because my daughter Sophie, who has Down syndrome, attends both of those along with many of her friends and they have such amazing programs for kids and adults with special needs … not just Down syndrome.”

