White Bear Lake resident Faith Wynn is a personal trainer. She’s teamed with two other personal trainers — Emmy Schickert and Cassandra Koehler to organize the first Fun Family 5K walk/run for Down syndrome awareness.
“I’m an avid runner and I started going back to the gym and Emmy was training with me,” Wynne said. “We started talking about kind our passions and my passion for running and it just kind of snowballed into hosting a 5K. We asked ourselves, ‘Who can benefit from this race?’ And that’s when I came up with Valley Friendship Club and 21 Roots Farm because my daughter Sophie, who has Down syndrome, attends both of those along with many of her friends and they have such amazing programs for kids and adults with special needs … not just Down syndrome.”
According to Wynne, 21 Roots Farm, located in Grant, provides a place for children and adults with developmental disabilities to connect with nature, community, and dignity through farming. Valley Friendship Club is located in Stillwater. It creates opportunities for every person with a developmental and/or intellectual disability to build enduring friendships and embrace community connections while enhancing their lives.
Schickert said the event begins at 7:30. There will be food trucks, vendors and a silent auction. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m.
“We’re reaching out to businesses for the silent auction items, but we need runners and walkers and skippers and hoppers or however you want to move your body to do that five kilometers,” Schickert said.
“All of the proceeds from the race and silent auction will be donated, equally, to Valley Friendship Club and 21 Roots as they provide year-round programs and activities for the special needs of the community,” Wynne added. “It would be great if we could do it every year and branch out to other nonprofits that need awareness and donations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.