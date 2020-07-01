When we think of health care workers, the first thing that comes to mind of late are those in hospitals saving the lives of patients with severe coronavirus cases. There is another group, however, which has been largely forgotten: in-home health care workers.
Employees of Advanced Medical Homecare of White Bear Lake have been working tirelessly through the pandemic to assist vulnerable groups with everything from skilled nursing to home health aides. They provide in-home health care so when a client is homebound, they can still receive those services.
As with many other industries in the COVID-19 crisis, Advanced Medical Homecare has had to adapt and make changes for the safety of its clients, and the company has risen to this challenge.
“I have been really grateful for the communication our company has had. It felt like from the very beginning Advanced Medical took this very seriously,” said Siri Rydholm, an occupational therapist and marketer with the group. “Every decision they make is centered around the employees, the clients and the people we work with.”
The home-care organization has worked to provide employees with face shields, masks, gloves and more to keep both employees and clients safe. Its goal? To continue to serve community members while minimizing any and all risks. They’ve even developed plans for serving those with the virus or who have been exposed to it by screening patients and providing employees with gowns and shoe covers to use as needed.
“I feel safe, but I also feel cautious. I’m also careful outside of work,” Rydholm said.
Rydholm added that she and other employees are doing their best to minimize contact with people outside of their jobs as well. They are not going home and hanging out with their families and friends but are maintaining distance as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and wearing masks and personal protective equipment while in public places.
The transition hasn’t all been a walk in the park — there were problems acquiring hand sanitizer for employees at the beginning of the outbreak — but Advanced Medical has adapted and found solutions, including a concoction of soap and paper towels for cleanliness on the go.
The commitment to keeping clients safe and healthy has always been a priority for the group, now more so than ever. Rydholm is encouraging those who are on the fence or curious about the group’s services to look into it.
“I understand the concerns people have about letting health care workers into their homes, but it can actually be proactive. In-home care is one of the safest and most effective ways to receive medical care at this time. It’s much less risky than going to a clinic,” she said.
In-home care is often a need that cannot wait. While COVID has put much of our lives on hold, it has become more than apparent that life does not stop. Children still need to learn, people still need to buy groceries and older adults still need assistance in their homes to keep them independent and safe.
One of the biggest concerns is that geriatric adults are postponing care during this time. Not only do aging bodies physically need help at times as we get weaker with age, but it is important for people, especially older adults, to continue to participate in life to combat depression and memory issues associated with aging.
“I went to see a woman on a Monday, and when I walked in she teared up and said, ‘Oh my goodness. I haven’t seen someone in 72 hours, and that just starts to mess with you,’” Rydholm said.
The outbreak is also not helping with lack of interpersonal relations, maintaining routines and staying active, but Rydholm has come across some ways to keep people motivated and busy.
“One creative gentleman said he established a basic schedule for himself,” she said.
He would set aside specific days for calling people, shaving and other basic tasks to give himself something to look forward to or accomplish, which is important for combatting cognitive decline.
Rydholm also encourages phone calls or seeing relatives outside their windows. She recalled a story of one woman playing tic-tac-toe with her granddaughter through her window using a dry-erase board.
Although these creative solutions have helped many, Rydholm encourages families to reach out and make sure that their loved ones are receiving the care and interpersonal connection they need to thrive.
“I think a lot of older people wait for their family to reach out,” she said. She encourages families to reach out now, but also encouraged older adults to do the same. And of course, those in need of in-home care should not wait. Safety and health are priorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.