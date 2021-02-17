The weather outside may be frightful, but organizers of a new event hope that the opportunity to track down unique ice sculptures will incentivize people to get out and about through the rest of February.
White Bear Lake will join other cities throughout the greater Twin Cities in the Ice Sculpture Exploration, which runs Friday, Feb. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 28. The brand-new event is a self-guided tour of more than 30 ice sculptures, which have been placed at businesses, restaurants, parks, landmarks and other locations throughout the metro area.
All of the ice sculptures are hand-carved and range in size and shape from 2 to 8 feet tall. They feature a wide range of subjects.
The Ice Sculpture Exploration is the result of a partnership between GetKnit Events and Minnesota Ice Sculptures. Organizers hope that the event will help create a sense of togetherness among participants and give local businesses a much-needed boost in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
“Despite the challenges we’re all facing during this pandemic, we wanted to give Minnesotans an opportunity to get out and explore safely, have something to look forward to and patronize local businesses when they need us the most,” said GetKnit President Nick Blake. “We hope this event will give people a reason to get out of the house and celebrate the Minnesota winter we all know and love.”
White Bear Lake will be well represented in the Ice Sculpture Exploration, which should drive plenty of people to the area throughout 10-day expedition, said Bill Foussard, owner of Rudy’s Redeye Grill and chair of Explore White Bear.
“White Bear should be bustling, a lot of people coming in,” Foussard said. “It gets locals and people from out of the area exploring, shopping and dining with us. They get to see our cool town. Hopefully they’ll get out on the lake. It’s just going to be a lot of fun.”
Local businesses and organizations that have signed up to host ice sculptures include the Hanifl Performing Arts Center, the White Bear Center for the Arts, 7 Vines Vineyard, Rudy’s Redeye Grill, Explore White Bear and White Bear Township. To track down the precise locations, you will have to purchase a ticket and map.
Tickets are $19 per household. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.getknitevents.com/ice-sculpture-exploration.
Purchasing a ticket gives participants access to a physical treasure map to aid them as they try to track down the sculptures. Along the way, participants can also win prizes through special drawings, play along with contests and cash in on deals and discounts at participating locations.
