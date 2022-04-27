Ice-out declared as successors share fond memories

Three feet of ice meant the lake took a little longer to melt this year. Ice-out was officially declared April 20, six days past the average due date.
Still, some observers thought it would drag into early May, judging by ice thickness. May 4 remains the record for longest cover, set twice in 1950 and again in 2018.
“It was a cold winter,” noted Mike Parenteau, in a bit of an understatement. The lake homeowner and conservation district board member is taking the lead as official ice-out record-keeper. He will still rely on Jan Holtz Kraemer for backup, and has recruited others to keep “eyes on the ice.”
Kraemer, affectionately nicknamed the “ice lady,” brings expertise to the observation team. She has dutifully tracked the melt every spring for 28 years.
Other team members living in Mahtomedi and Birchwood who alerted Parenteau to ice-out last Wednesday are Nick Temali, Chris Churchill, Gene Altstatt and Jon Fleck. All are part of the crew who helped make the call.
When she approached him about the job, Kraemer figured Parenteau would be a perfect fit as she transitions out. “He grew up here and knew Benny,” she said. “I’m so pleased he agreed to get involved.”
“Benny” is Bernard Schmalzbauer, a longtime barber who called ice-out for 72 years. He trained Kraemer as his successor for six years, up to the year before he died in 2001. But he wasn’t the first to assume the duty. Archived articles list three old-timers as keepers of records before him, albeit unofficial. They were boat builder John Johnson, Nels Belanger, who worked for Johnson, Emil Suthering, a painter, and Bill Patterson, a cement contractor.
Benny was 14 when he started keeping records in 1928. Kraemer still has the piece of paper with his hand-typed dates. Benny took a streetcar to White Bear Lake to get a job at Harry LaBelle’s barber shop on Third Street. “He lied about his age and said he was 18,” according to Kraemer. Benny retired in 1987.
She has fond memories of the barber who taught her how to make final assessments before calling ice-out. One favorite is when she convinced Benny to call Joe Soucheray during his radio show, “Garage Logic,” to announce ice out. It was the year 2000. “Joe grew up on the lake. He made it so much fun. People would say, ‘I heard you on the radio.’ It got to the point we didn’t have to be on hold,” she said.
The ice lady remembers nocturnal visits to the peninsula with a high-powered flashlight and binoculars to search for ice in St. Germain Bay. Asked how many times she thinks she’s driven around the lake looking for ice, Kraemer replied, “I have no idea.”
In 2012, the Pioneer Press published a picture of Kraemer in biking clothes as she pedaled the 10-mile perimeter every day as ice-out drew near. “The wind off the lake was so cold,” she recalled.
Her dad, Ed Holtz, accompanied Kraemer for a few years after Benny died. Ed was responsible for starting the family’s ice-out contest. “The hardest part was collecting the dollar,” Kraemer quipped. If no one won, the money went to the food shelf.
As she reminisced, Kraemer noted how technology has changed things. “Mike’s friend has a drone to fly over the lake to check for ice. Mike told me if I don’t want to drive around the lake, he can call them.”
Like Kraemer, Parenteau remembers Benny well. “I think every kid from White Bear went to Benny,” he said. “We all gathered there on Saturday mornings to get our hair cut. He had cartoons on TV so we could watch them while we waited our turn. He was a really good guy.”
Coincidentally, Parenteau’s dad, Mitch, is buried next to Benny at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. The two men were fishing buddies as well as fellow businessmen, Mike said. Parenteau’s dad owned a clothing store on Fourth Street that closed in ‘97.
He’s happy to take on the lead recordkeeper role, Parenteau admitted. “I love the lake. It’s my give-back to the community.”
As for Kraemer, she’s happy to “tag team” the duty.
“That’s how Benny and I started. Doing it alone gets hard. This way you don’t always have to stay home in the spring,” she said. It’s obvious there is some reluctance in relinquishing the role cold turkey. “History and tradition have always been a large part of my life,” added the ice lady. “It’s in my blood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.