WHITE BEAR LAKE — Divers from around the globe are getting ready to suit up and submerge themselves beneath the frigid, ice-covered surface of White Bear Lake near Ramsey Beach.

Billed as the largest ice-diving event on the continent — and one that just might set a world record this year — the 2023 North American Ice Diving Festival will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The spectacle is open to members of the public to watch.

