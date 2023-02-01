WHITE BEAR LAKE – Poor ice conditions are proving a challenge for organizers of the BEAR’ly Open, happening Feb. 3 and 4.
The golf-on-ice fundraiser for the food shelf will need to make a few changes, but the event is a go. Chair Ken Galloway said the tent city will move onto or near the shoreline at Ramsey County Park where the ice is more stable. “Although there is 2 feet of ice on the lake and it’s safe for walking and small equipment, the ice is too unstable for our heavy equipment. We need to figure out a way to clear the (golf) course.”
Galloway said he is meeting with city staff to assess options.
He added that there are no changes to the online auction (see www.bearlyopen.org/auction) or Friday night’s dance at the White Bear Country Inn.
Last year’s BEAR’ly Open, sponsored by the Rotary Club of White Bear Lake, raised $31,000 for the local food shelf. That amount allowed the nonprofit to purchase $250,000 worth of food.
Part of the fundraiser’s impact is that every $1 donated to the food shelf can buy $8 worth of food, making every BEAR’ly Open ticket stretch to a larger charitable potential.
