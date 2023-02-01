Ice conditions force changes for Bearly Open

BEAR’ly Open participants use hockey sticks, baseball bats and golf clubs to propel tennis balls down the “fairways” of the frozen course at last year’s event. 

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE – Poor ice conditions are proving a challenge for organizers of the BEAR’ly Open, happening Feb. 3 and 4. 

The golf-on-ice fundraiser for the food shelf will need to make a few changes, but the event is a go. Chair Ken Galloway said the tent city will move onto or near the shoreline at Ramsey County Park where the ice is more stable. “Although there is 2 feet of ice on the lake and it’s safe for walking and small equipment, the ice is too unstable for our heavy equipment. We need to figure out a way to clear the (golf) course.” 

