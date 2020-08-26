The White Bear Lake Area Historical Society's popular house tour is cancelled this year due to COVID, but the organization was not to be denied its biggest event of the year. An ambitious alternative is being arranged for area history buffs that same September weekend, which happens to coincide with the society's 50th anniversary.
Think of it as a virtual visit to bygone times. In honor of the golden anniversary, there will be 50 hours of pre-recorded and live segments highlighting local history. A segment will be released on the hour throughout the weekend of Sept. 25-27.
The decision to cancel the annual house tour was difficult, admitted the society's Executive Director Sara Markoe Hanson. "Obviously with COVID and its challenges, hundreds of people walking through homes on the tour is not something that can happen this year," she said. The same went for library presentations that have been held online instead of abandoned altogether.
Adding that the pandemic is having a significant impact on society coffers, Hanson noted that virtual programming has had a silver lining. "We're reaching more people; some of whom are out of state who became members after watching our programs."
Weekend programming for the 50th will include history of the White Bear Press and a video boat tour created by White Bear Lake Councilman Dan Jones. Hanson described Jones' use of drone footage in the new segment "stunning."
On Saturday night, a perennial favorite, the gangster tour, will be featured, along with a program on prohibition. There will be a demonstration on mixing 1930s-era cocktails, including recipes, and a live trivia contest.
Hanson has been with the WBLAHS for 20 of its 50 years. She was hired after the city acquired the old Northern Pacific Depot in downtown White Bear Lake and invited the historical society to move in after the area chamber moved out. The 1935 depot also served as a visitor center and museum that the city felt it needed a permanent staff person. Hanson was a perfect fit. She holds a masters degree in public history and museum studies and grew up in White Bear Lake.
Her passion for history was instilled by her dad, David Markoe, Hanson said.
"He told stories about his past in White Bear that intrigued me," recalled the society director, whose great-great grandfather William Markoe first set eyes on the lake in 1857 from a hot-air balloon. "He was fascinated with flight and very adventurous. He fell in love with White Bear Lake so he bought land and a cottage, staying here until he died at age 96."
She believes people living around the lake recognize the area's strong heritage and place a high value on that connection to the past.
In the 1950s and '60s, there was a renewed focus on heritage and history, Hanson noted. The state's centennial was 1958 and former White Bear Press owner Aaron Litman served on the state celebration committee. White Bear got involved with a railroad excursion and parade. From there things continued into the '60s, which saw a lot of changes, she said. "People were looking back as things shifted. There was a kind of movement going on."
The chamber of commerce kept the impetus going. Its heritage subcommittee grew to the point that a decision was made to start a separate organization. On Sept. 25, 1970, the area historical society officially incorporated with Dr. Richard Wright serving as its first board president.
One of the society's most significant events the last 50 years is acquiring the Fillebrown House, which Helen and Arthur Fillebrown donated. The house transferred ownership in 1978 when both siblings had passed. The 1879 cottage on Lake Avenue is the focus of many society events.
From the beginning, the historical society has represented the five communities around the lake, hence the word "area" in the name. "That's an important piece to remember," Hanson emphasized. "The focus has been the lake and communities around it; not the city."
The weekend history segments next month continue the society's mission "to connect a community to its past," Hanson said. Her vision is a Jerry Lewis-type of telethon, which may or may not include corny antics.
Sponsorships are welcome for the unique event, which is how the cancelled House tour would have raised money, and there will be a membership and donation push. The rest, as they say, is history.
