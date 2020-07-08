WHITE BEAR LAKE — Think the Mark Sather Trail is a popular place to stroll and bike? That was confirmed using a special counter placed at Shady Lane and Lake Avenue from May 12 to June 14.
An average of 1,140 people a day used the trail along White Bear Lake during that timeframe. The most popular day of the week was Thursday.
The special study was conducted by Ingrid Schneider, a University of Minnesota Forest Resources professor who borrowed an Eco-Counter from MnDOT to better understand trail usage.
During the period people were counted, 24,562 pedestrians, a daily average of 722, and 14,196 bicyclists, a daily average of 418, used the trail.
"The data hints at the huge demand for places to safely walk and bike and the importance to complete South Shore Boulevard," said Mike Brooks, co-chairman of Lake Links, the advocacy group working to finish a trail around White Bear Lake. "Certainly the re-arrangement of Lake Avenue into the Lake Avenue we know today is forever cast into history as a visionary moment for this community."
Schneider focuses on the human dimensions of natural resource management in her research. She also happens to live in Mahtomedi and is a supporter of Lake Links, added Brooks, who reviewed the tally results.
The professor is leading a multi-state study of compliance with physical distancing on trails; the Sather segment is one of three study sites in Minnesota. She is also working with colleagues from six other states.
“We have been observing the behavior of trail users since March 31 and recording the number of encounters groups have, if and how they move to avoid other groups, which has safety implications if they move into the road and environmental impacts if they go off trail, as well as estimating the distance groups are from each other. We’re also looking at mask wearing,” noted Schneider.
The Eco-Counter data will help detail the “type” of pedestrians on the trail and their group size. “All of this information may shed insight into future trail and infrastructure development in a post-COVID era,” she said.
“Although the user numbers are likely inflated by COVID, they are astonishing and certainly approach the volume of car traffic,” added Steve Wolgamot, Lake Links co-chair with Brooks. “Obviously we hope that personal transportation will be one of the things that survives the pandemic. These numbers, if sustained on the South Shore Boulevard portion of the trail, would also approach the one-way automobile volume there.”
The equipment Schneider used is highly specialized for the purpose of determining trail usage, Brooks pointed out. “A counter of this type used around the lake would supply data points useful for future funding of trail infrastructure, real estate analysis, mobility study, downtown non-motorized traffic… a range of extended uses to better define usage, return on investment and how we should be building out our communities.”
Calling the data “very exciting,” Wolgamot sees the numbers as verification of the health and community benefits of trails. Six-hundred people going each way represents thousands of interactions and chances for people to say ‘hello’ to each other. This is precisely what America needs right now. We need to be speaking and greeting each other, albeit at a safe distance.”
— Debra Neutkens
