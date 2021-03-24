WHITE BEAR LAKE — Applications are now closed for the housing initiative task force.
City Manager Ellen Hiniker said 44 people applied to be part of the group, which will assess policy options and provide recommendations to City Council to help meet short- and long-term housing goals.
The city was seeking a diverse group of community stakeholders to serve on the task force, which will meet virtually up to eight times in 2021. Two virtual community forums are also planned that Hiniker hopes can be held in person.
The city manager asked council March 9 if staff can expand the scope of the initiative, noting the considerable community engagement recently for development proposals. Hiniker said staff would like to "evaluate how to engage the community in conversations based on lessons learned as they look at the process. It's important we listen," she said.
Hiniker was referring to vocal community members opposed to projects like Third and Cook and the high-density apartments at County Road E and Linden Avenue, perhaps tapping some of the participants for focus groups.
Councilman Dan Jones did not favor the idea, at least not at first. "I say 'no' to one more committee and one more conversation," he said. "And by the way, I'm disappointed the (Third and Cook) developer went away or at least put the project on pause. But I can't blame them, for the way they were mistreated by our community. They (TE Miller) were there to give a presentation at our request. Pitchforks and torches were all they were met with.
"If we put this same project on the other side (of Hwy. 61), like near White Bear Bar, are these same neighbors going to care? It's not in their backyard anymore, so they probably won't care. They ran roughshod over our staff and Planning Commission."
Jones doesn't think he would have approved the project, but rhetorically asked, "Are we letting the cart steer the horse?"
Council agreed in the end to have the city manager discuss the expanded scope with the two housing consultants working on the initiative. Hiniker added that staff planned to do some public engagement with the County Road E corridor project but thought they would migrate some of that work into the housing policy initiative.
Councilman Kevin Edberg felt a way to address concerns is to embark on a "broader education piece about our housing needs and the process we should use so citizens understand the process more clearly. We don't have a process on our website, for example."
Jones pointed out the latest proposal never got to the process. "It got snuffed out," he said.
The councilman added he was only trying to send up a "warning flare."
"My biggest concern is we will scare the developers."
The list of task force members for the initiative will be finalized at the March 23 council meeting.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.