WHITE BEAR LAKE – City Council checked off the usual housekeeping chores required every January, but some items received special attention before approval.
The first was naming the White Bear Press the city’s official newspaper, per staff recommendation. Council Member Bill Walsh said he disagrees with the state mandate requiring municipalities to publish legal notices in its official newspaper, and asked the item be pulled from the consent agenda for further discussion.
The consent agenda is usually reserved for items considered routine and acted upon by one motion.
The Ward 1 representative also requested further discussion on legal representation and purchase of capital equipment items in 2022.
Regarding the official newspaper, Walsh contends that there is a better and cheaper way to communicate to residents, and that is the internet. He understands the revenue is important to a newspaper but Walsh questions a legislative mandate that forces cities to buy column inches for legal notices.
Council Member Dan Jones concurred, calling the mandate “a waste of taxpayer money.” Council Member Heidi Hughes disagreed, saying she enjoys reading notices in the community newspaper where it is much easier to access. Admitting she might be “old-school,” Hughes said, “moving everything to the internet isn’t always in our best interest.”
Regarding appointment of a city attorney, counselor and prosecutor, staff recommended Troy Gilchrist of Kennedy and Graven for another year. Also approved was the firm’s proposed 3% rate increase. Prosecuting attorney Robb Olson was appointed for another three years.
Walsh said he is happy with their service and representation but felt it should be voted on separately and not in the consent agenda.
As a side note, legal costs totaled $77,469 for 2021 counselor services and $153,600 for prosecution.
Next year, Council Member Kevin Edberg said he prefers a conversation take place on legal representation before the January meeting.
Regarding the purchase of capital equipment items, Finance Director Kerri Kindsvater said the items were included in the city’s previously approved 2022 budget and 10-year capital improvement plan (CIP).
Each year, staff reviews the plan to ensure appropriate costs are approved for each item, Kindsvater explained. Council then approves the plan before departments make purchases of more than $100,000.
This year, equipment purchases totaling $1.02 million will include a multiuse truck with garbage capabilities for $153,000; a tandem-axle dump truck body for $150,000; a new ice resurfacer for $115,000; a single-axle dump truck for $230,000; a public works backup generator for $125,000 and a new ambulance for $250,000 to replace the 2012 model.
“These have been discussed before,” Kindsvater iterated.
The amounts are estimates based on last year’s budgeting process. If a purchase price is higher, staff will bring the item back for approval. Funds have been identified for the purchases, including American Rescue Plan Aid, the equipment acquisition fund and ambulance fund.
Before approval, Walsh said he wanted the purchases pulled from the consent agenda as a “transparency thing.”
In other business:
• Kevin Edberg was reelected council chair. Jones was elected chair of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Assignments to various committees and organizations were determined, as follows:
• Walsh will sit on the Metropolitan Council’s new Metro Purple Line corridor management committee. The advisory committee provides a forum to discuss project development issues and regional decision-making.
• Jones will remain on the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization board.
• Walsh will represent the city on the Ramsey County League of Local Governments.
• Hughes will serve on the Ramsey County 911 Dispatch Policy Committee.
• Hughes will serve on the Northeast Youth & Family Services board. Walsh did serve on the board for six years and noted the nonprofit is in the process of hiring a new executive director.
• Walsh will serve on the Ramsey/Washington Suburban Cable Commission.
Before adjournment, Mayor Dan Louismet noted that as an observer, he was always impressed with the civility and decorum shown by council members, even when there is disagreement.
“I think it’s commendable, and I hope to continue that tradition,” he said. “We have things coming down the pipeline that I know are contentious and I expect lively debate but I am confident we will continue that same level of civility.”
