Hotel worker recognized for rescuing sex trafficking victim

Vadnais Heights Comfort Inn and Suites employee Eve Tao is recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by Arden Hills-Shoreview Rotary Club’s past president, Bill Klumpp.

 Noelle Olson | Press Publications

While Eve Tao worked her shift at the Comfort Inn and Suites front desk in Vadnais Heights, a young woman passed her a note.

The note said, “I am not from here. He is my boyfriend. He’s sex trafficking me.” Tao recalled that the note also said the woman didn’t have her phone, wallet or ID.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.