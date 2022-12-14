M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital was among five M Health Fairview hospitals recognized as 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity. The health care system earned the No. 1 spot in Minnesota for most high-performing hospitals on the list.
U.S. News launched the “Best Hospitals for Maternity” list last year. It is designed to help families make informed choices about hospitals where they might have a baby following an uncomplicated pregnancy. Nearly 650 hospitals across the nation were evaluated; of those, 297 were awarded the highest available distinction of “High Performing.”
To be awarded a “High Performing” rating, a hospital had to score significantly higher than average on a combination of eight quality measures, including the caesarean birth rate in low-risk pregnancies, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, and the rate of unexpected complications in term newborns.
The Birthplace at M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital offers amenities and services that include therapeutic labor techniques and support tools, the latest options for pain relief, and lactation support.
“We never lose sight of the fact that each pregnancy is unique,” said Dan Landers, MD, a maternal-fetal medicine physician with M Health Fairview and co-chief of its women’s and children’s service line. “This recognition is a testament to the compassionate, personalized care offered by our experienced teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.