M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital was among five M Health Fairview hospitals recognized as 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity. The health care system earned the No. 1 spot in Minnesota for most high-performing hospitals on the list.

U.S. News launched the “Best Hospitals for Maternity” list last year. It is designed to help families make informed choices about hospitals where they might have a baby following an uncomplicated pregnancy. Nearly 650 hospitals across the nation were evaluated; of those, 297 were awarded the highest available distinction of “High Performing.”

