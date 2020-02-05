MAPLEWOOD — An animated video showing a birds-eye view of Rush Line's downtown White Bear station is Ramsey County's way of "demystifying" how buses will operate.
County Planning Specialist Frank Alarcon directed members of the Rush Line Policy Advisory Committee (PAC) to a YouTube site he said "demystifies how the station will work."
The video shows buses turning off Highway 61 at Seventh Street and lining up along a platform on a one-way Washington Avenue behind Beartown Bar & Grill. After passengers board through one of three doors, departing buses then proceed to Eighth Street to access Highway 61 south.
A signal may be installed at the Eighth Street/61 intersection, according to the narration. Other planned safety improvements are new sidewalks on the south side of Eighth Street between Washington Avenue and Hwy. 61 and the north side of Eighth Street between Washington and Division.
The downtown station will include a shelter, ticket payment machine, seating, lighting, security cameras and bicycle parking. A raised platform allows riders to enter and exit the bus comfortably. Since the White Bear station is end of the line for the 14-mile route, a driver restroom facility is planned adjacent to the shelter.
According to Alarcon, four to six buses per hour will not impact traffic flow on 61 or local streets.
Also noted: the project is mostly in public right of way.
The PAC heard updates on the bus rapid transit project from county staff and consultants at its meeting Jan. 23 at the Maplewood Community Center. Open to the public, the next meeting is March 26 at 2:30 p.m.
Section 106 required
Historian Barbara Howard with MnDOT's Cultural Resources division discussed her role in the Rush Line project. Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 requires federal agencies to evaluate impacts of federally funded projects on historic properties. Howard is helping identify architectural structures and archaeological sites along the route to assess potential adverse effects.
One possible site is the LS&M (Lake Superior & Mississippi) rail corridor that stretched from St. Paul to Duluth through White Bear Lake. The railway traveled within right of way that was later purchased by Ramsey County for future transit use and is currently the Bruce Vento Trail. Rush Line would share the rail right of way with the Bruce Vento Trail.
Howard explained that the LS&M rail corridor is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is noted as an important first and direct rail connection between St. Paul and the Port of Duluth. Rail service started in 1870 with stops at White Bear's downtown depot. "It has 100 years of significance to tourism in White Bear Lake," she noted.
Features of interest include 1868 and later roadways, grade-separation structures, depots, retaining walls and "sense of path between destinations." Between 700 and 800 sites along the corridor have been surveyed as part of MnDOT's study; about 3% require more information, Howard told the group.
The final Section 106 document goes to the Federal Transit Administration, which finances public transportation systems like the Rush Line project. "Our goal is a finding of no significant impact to get environmental clearance," Howard said.
Community engagement
County staff also updated PAC regarding December public engagement meetings with public housing resident councils and other drop-in discussions meant to draw "very transit-dependent populations" that will rely on Rush Line. Three meetings were specifically held to reach communities of color.
Mostly, the reaction has been positive on the east side, Alarcon said. A Jan. 7 meeting with select White Bear residents who live near the downtown station revealed concerns about the influx of car and bus traffic near North Campus, which will be undergoing expansion.
Mayor Jo Emerson, who chairs the policy advisory committee, commented that concerns stem from "fear of the unknown." She promised the committee would work closely with the school district.
Some preliminary tweaks
Consulting engineer Jim Gersema listed potential refinements to the project in the northern section:
• In Vadnais Heights, a sidewalk will be added on the south side of Buerkle Road through the railroad crossing west to Fanum Road.
• Adding sidewalk on south side of Cedar Avenue from Hoffman Road to Linden Avenue.
• Adding sidewalk from Linden Street to County Road F due to future development.
• Under evaluation is a County Road E platform location and design and the Whitaker Street station, which may involve reconstructing 61, as well as platform height.
Station area planning documents should be ready in March, according to staff. There are 21 stations along the corridor from Union Depot in St. Paul to White Bear Lake, connecting what the county calls: "100,000 diverse Minnesotans."
Other notable milestones: resolutions of support from municipalities is anticipated in summer 2020. That support is required before the project transitions from Ramsey County to the Metropolitan Council, scheduled for April 2021.
Construction is expected to start in 2024 and take two years to complete.
