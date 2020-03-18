Homegrown photographer finds inspiration everywhere around her

If you’ve been to the White Bear Lake license bureau, you’ve seen her photographs lining the wall.
Deb Acheson Berry has been taking pictures since she was 10, when her dad gave her a Kodak Brownie camera. Her father Harry was an amateur photographer who shared his passion with his daughter. She still has his camera displayed in the home she shares with husband Jim Berry.
Her lens typically focuses on two subjects: nature and the hometown she loves, White Bear Lake.
“Nature is everything to me,” Berry confessed, “but living here is how I’ve captured some of my favorite images.”
There’s the photo of her two dogs on the Manitou Island bridge; a shot she calls “Gatekeepers” that hangs in the license center, and Tally’s docks on a crisp fall morning. A popular shot in her portfolio is a lightning strike over Washington Square. “I was shooting City Hall and a storm came in,” Berry said. “It was a cool moment. It is always about the moment, and for me, it’s about the story that got me there.”
Berry is often spotted walking Lake Avenue with her camera and roaming Lakeshore Players Theatre during concerts, quietly taking photos “behind the scenes.” Jim heads the concert series for the theater, so Deb volunteers to shoot pictures for marketing purposes. “It’s fun for me,” she said.
Photography was part of her life in college, too, when she sold camera equipment at the long-gone Finn Camera in St. Paul. “Owner Jerry Finn would let me take cameras home, and that hooked me,” said Berry, who was majoring in music performance at the University of Minnesota at the time. She never finished school but returned to get a business degree from Concordia at age 50.
A quality analyst at 3M, Berry is contemplating retirement. It would allow more time to amp up her commercial photography work, which has included weddings and senior portraits in the past. Visitors are welcome to view her work at BerryPhotoArt.com.
The White Bear Lake High School grad, Class of ’71, wouldn’t live anywhere else.
“White Bear is a great place to grow up. I’ve been all over the world for business and such. I like it here and I don’t mind the cold weather. That’s when I do a lot of my shooting.”
Another favorite place is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. Berry tells a story about her close encounter with a male bison. Both were taken by surprise along a trail. Berry, hiking solo, had already set up her camera and tripod on the edge of a cliff when she turned to see a snorting, pawing bull staring her down. She ran, leaving her equipment behind.
“My camera stayed there for hours while he just walked around and took a nap. I was waiting for him to knock my tripod over the cliff. That was terrifying. Once he left, I got my camera and drove away only to come across a female giving birth. So, it all worked out.”
Berry added that she doesn’t hike alone anymore.
Both Berry and her husband, a ’72 White Bear grad, feel it’s important to be active in their community. “We live here, we should participate here,” Deb said. The two were friends in high school; both were in band — Deb played flute and Jim played trumpet — but they didn’t date. And both were married once before. They reconnected after agreeing to co-chair an all-school reunion and tied the knot five years ago.
The two are still involved in alumni functions although Deb recently stepped down after eight years as secretary of the alumni association. She is heading up next year’s 50th reunion for her 750 classmates. She also currently serves as secretary of the Ramsey County Library board of directors. Jim serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Charter Commission.
Berry writes on her website that she is lucky to live in a community that “offers a unique combination of iconic history and beautiful landscapes, providing a variety of inspiration for artistic creation.”
Added the hometown shutterbug, “An artist’s objective is to capture an image and present that image in a manner that opens it for individual interpretation. I hope my images inspire people to go somewhere they’ve never been, reach out to a stranger, or perhaps see something they’ve never noticed before.”
