Local food advocate Michelle Bruhn, a White Bear Lake resident, will release her new book “Small-scale Homesteading: A Sustainable Guide to Gardening, Keeping Chickens, Maple Sugaring, Preserving the Harvest, and More” on March 14. Bruhn is a Master Gardener volunteer, garden educator, farmers market manager and frequent Press Publications’ contributor. She is also founder of ForksInTheDirt.com, a local information hub for gardening topics and farm-to-table living. Bruhn wrote the book with co-author Stephanie Thurow, a homesteader, Certified Master Food Preserver and Master Gardener volunteer from Minneapolis. Thurow has authored the cookbooks “Can It & Ferment It,” “WECK Small-Batch Preserving” and “WECK Home Preserving,” and created the blog “Minnesota from Scratch.” The Press’ asked Bruhn and Thurow the following questions in advance of the book’s publication.
Q: How did you develop your passion for food and gardening?
MB: This was a passion that slowly grew over the years. You shouldn’t expect to start doing it all right away, learning skills and deciding what you enjoy the most is all part of the journey.
I fell in love with food all over again after I had my babies, I just cared so much more what went into their bodies, and I was a stay-at-home mom then. I figured I could grow more food because I was around; it turned into my happy place, and my love of plants merged with my love of good food.
Q: What is urban homesteading?
MB: We really believe any home can be a homestead, and we’re much more interested in supporting communal abundance than the idea of self-sufficiency.
ST: To be considered an urban/suburban/modern day homesteader, you do not have to be completely self-sufficient. Just simply doing more with what you have, such as growing a garden, or baking your own bread, learning new skills, or teaching new skills of self-sufficiency to others, all means that you’re on the path of homesteading.
Q: What advice would you give to a first-time home gardener, chicken-keeper, maple syruper?
MB: Start small and slow. Both of us have slowly been adding new skills for over a decade. Gardening is great at showing you the rewards of “slow living.” But start with something you’re interested in — not something that you saw on social media!
Q: You say that one of your core beliefs is making “small changes.” What are some of the small changes you suggest?
MB & ST: In the home, try using natural ingredients for home cleaning; vinegar, lemon juice and baking soda clean amazingly well without all the extra chemicals and packaging. In the kitchen, freezing or dehydrating food before it goes bad can make a huge impact on food waste. In the garden, growing salad greens and herbs is something almost anyone has space for, and they can be grown in a pot and can take part shade.
Q: What was your favorite aspect of writing this book?
MB: I loved writing this book with Stephanie. It felt so right to live out one of the aspects we talk about in the book, “working together as a community,” in the writing process. We found that while we do many of the same homesteading tasks, we do them differently. I love that about this book. We show readers multiple ways to do a few things, and hopefully that normalizes differences a little more as a whole.
It was beneficial for us to have to distill our processes and beliefs into accessible bites. Also, taking time to capture all the photos — the photos are a big part of this book, they really are each worth so many words!
Q: What impact do you hope your book has on prospective homesteaders?
MB: For those thinking about starting down this path, we hope to inspire you to try one aspect of the book. Try something and if you like it, keep going. But we also offer the freedom to not feel like anyone expects you to do it all!
Keep in mind that the new tasks will one day become second nature and take no brain power. Like planting out the garden, tending chickens and fermenting some of your harvest … we just keep doing what we can, what we (and our families) love, and don’t sweat the rest.
Q: Where can local readers find/purchase the book?
Lake Country Booksellers, Sassafras Health Foods and Kowalski’s will be carrying it right in town. It is going to be quite a trip to see a book I helped write in my stores I frequent in my hometown! I’ll also be selling at a few other events around town this summer.
Q: What do you have planned in the community in the upcoming growing season?
I am teaching a few classes around town this spring, with lots of things in the works for the summer. To keep updated, your best bet is to follow along with us on social media or sign up for the Forks in the Dirt monthly newsletters at www.forksinthedirt.com.
