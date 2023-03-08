Local food advocate Michelle Bruhn, a White Bear Lake resident, will release her new book “Small-scale Homesteading: A Sustainable Guide to Gardening, Keeping Chickens, Maple Sugaring, Preserving the Harvest, and More” on March 14. Bruhn is a Master Gardener volunteer, garden educator, farmers market manager and frequent Press Publications’ contributor. She is also founder of ForksInTheDirt.com, a local information hub for gardening topics and farm-to-table living. Bruhn wrote the book with co-author Stephanie Thurow, a homesteader, Certified Master Food Preserver and Master Gardener volunteer from Minneapolis. Thurow has authored the cookbooks “Can It & Ferment It,” “WECK Small-Batch Preserving” and “WECK Home Preserving,” and created the blog “Minnesota from Scratch.” The Press’ asked Bruhn and Thurow the following questions in advance of the book’s publication.

 

