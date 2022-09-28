Home stretch for adopting storm drain

Calling the increase “significant” from the starting point, White Bear Lake Conservation District board member Scott Costello said the Adopt-a-Drain challenge has some distance to go to reach goal.
There’s a month left in the district’s challenge that started last March at 298 adopted drains. The goal is to double that number by end of October.
The latest figure shows that 486 drains have been adopted as of Sept. 13.
“The challenge is focused on progress made by the city of White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi and White Bear Township,” according to Costello. “The other two municipalities around the lake, Dellwood and Birchwood, do not have the kind of urban stormwater systems as the other communities and the base data on total number of drains may not be meaningful for them.”
This month’s challenge update indicates the city of White Bear Lake is only eight drains shy of doubling the starting point. The township has 14 to go to double its number, while Mahtomedi needs 84 newly adopted drains.
When looking at percentage of drains adopted, however, Mahtomedi has a higher percentage than either the township or city. “So, in that ‘race,’ Mahtomedi is winning,” Costello said. Achievements will be recognized when the challenge concludes in November.
Why adopt a drain? Stormwater flows directly into local lakes, rivers and wetlands, acting as a conduit for trash, salt and pollutants. The Adopt-A-Drain program gives residents the opportunity to improve water quality by adopting a storm drain in their neighborhood and keeping it clear of leaves, trash and other debris. The result is less water pollution.
“When more drains are adopted, everyone wins the prize of cleaner local waterways,” Costello pointed out.
