Holiday lights still offer feeling of hope for future

It’s the most wonderful time of the year … time for Press Publications’ Holiday Lights Contest, that is.
Press Publications is eager to see everyone’s displays. The second annual contest will kick off the week of Dec. 22 and run through Dec. 31.
With COVID-19 still hanging around this holiday season, many families are looking to get out and about to find a way to celebrate.
“Everybody is at a different point in their COVID journey, and people have different levels of concern, so this activity is open to most people,” said Publisher Carter Johnson.
Last year’s holiday lights contest was created out of a pandemic year, and while this year may feel a bit different with the return of holiday concerts, plays and family events—all thanks to increased vaccinations—the holiday lights still offer a feeling of hope for the future.
“The lights have different meanings to different people,” Johnson noted.
Whether it’s to celebrate the birth of Christ or to cope with the gradual onset of the shortest days of the year, an opportunity to view holiday lights can be another reason to get families together.
Press Advertising Manager Patty Steele has her own holiday lights tradition to uphold. “We go out and look at the Christmas lights every Christmas Eve. It’s a fun memory to go out with a group of people,” Steele said.
For those looking to do more than just beautify their lawn during the darker months, some holiday lights displays require a true engineer to design and execute some of the displays exhibited last year.
“A few homes over the years have had just magnificent displays. There are two that stand out to me on Bald Eagle Lake,” Johnson recalled. “It’s like having Disney in our own backyard. The garage is lit up, and the house. There are different scenes as you drive by, and you’ll want to pay attention to the upstairs window because there’s something special there.”
Last year’s 20 submissions exceeded expectations, and this year Press Publications hopes to see another huge turnout.
Holiday lights enthusiasts, your submissions will be accepted from now through Wednesday, Dec. 8. To enter the contest, visit presspubs.com/holiday lights. There you will need to enter information such as your name, address, information about your display as well as photos of the display.
Press readers will need to check out all of the entries, which will be printed in the newspaper the week of Dec. 16. Take some time to check out each of the displays, either in print, online or in-person, and then vote. Voting will begin on Press Publications’ website Dec. 20. Everyone will have a chance to vote for their favorite display once a day. The contest winners will be announced the second week of January.
First-place, second-place and third-place winners will get their photo in the paper, receive gift cards from local businesses and, most importantly, get bragging rights!
So take advantage of these above-freezing temperatures, turn on some Christmas tunes and start stringing lights! Submit your contest entries, and don’t forget to vote!
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel
