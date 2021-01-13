Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.