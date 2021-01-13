More than 400 votes were cast in Press Publications' first holiday lights contest, and only three votes separated the first-place winner from the second-place winner.
Those three votes made a big difference for 14-year-old Wes Strub, who took first place in the contest. As he does every year, the Mahtomedi Middle School student took it upon himself to decorate his family's home and yard with colorful lights that have added a lot of much-needed cheer to the surrounding neighborhood.
Start to finish, the entire display took Wes about a week to set up, though his mom, Katy, said that he added several new pieces as he went along. The result was a bright and beautiful display to shine a bit of light into the darkness.
Wes said that his favorite part of the process is making new DIY items to add to the display each year—and, of course, turning the whole thing on for the first time. To those looking to go above and beyond with their own holiday lights next year, Wes recommended having plenty of patience and a lot of extra zip ties on hand.
