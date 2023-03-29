Hockey players help make night fun in council chambers

MAHTOMEDI—“It looks like we have a fun night ahead of us,” Mayor Richard Brainerd predicted as he gaveled the March 21 Mahtomedi City Council meeting to order.
Dignitaries and involved citizens crowded council chambers to participate in and celebrate activities happening in the community. The city immediately proclaimed March 21 as Mahtomedi High School Boy’s Hockey Day as a tribute to the team’s championship season.
It is the duty of the mayor and City Council to honor and recognize its noteworthy citizens, Brainerd said. Mahtomedi High School has a rich tradition of talented people and teams that have achieved academic, artistic and athletic achievements, he said.
The double overtime 6-5 win over Warroad on March 11, as well as the team’s 2020 Class A State High School Boys Hockey championship, inspired the the city to recognize its own. Brainerd presented coaches and team representatives with the proclamation plaque, the original photo of the team as it appeared on the front page of the White Bear Press on March 15, and two copies of that March 15 edition.
After updating council on legislative proceedings at the state Capitol, Sen. Karin Housley presented her own resolution honoring the hockey team and invited the entire team down to her offices at the Capitol to receive it.
Housley reminded all in attendance that her husband, Phil Housley, had a stellar career in the National Hockey League (NHL) and later coached the Stillwater High School boys hockey team. Although he is a member of the the NHL Hall of Fame and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Phil told his wife he feels left out by not being a member of a state championship hockey team, Housley said.
Other action from the March 21 meeting:
During her 11 years in the Minnesota Senate, Housley has been on committees working on jobs, bonding and homelessness. Each of the 67 senators must represent an equal number of people, and Mahtomedi was added to Housley’s district, she said. “And I am lucky to have Mahtomedi as part of my district,” she said.
With approximately eight weeks left of the legislative session, lawmakers are spending long days at the Capitol to decide what to do with the $17.5 billion surplus and the long lines of people with their hands out for part of it, Housley said. She said that earlier that day, as a member of the bonding committee, she spent almost four hours hearing requests for money. At the same time, Housley promised to continue to fight for tax relief. Minnesota is one of only 11 states without full exemption for Social Security benefits, she said. The universal school breakfast and lunch bill is good, “but what will it cost school districts?” she wondered. Previously, government paid 12% of the bill to provide lunches, but now will pay for 100% of the students, she said.
Legislators have been working on a catalytic converter theft bill, relevant because Washington County has been a highly targeted area. Among other issues, Housley said she remains a firm “no” on the legalization of recreational cannabis. The cannabis bill was moving along, but now is at a standstill, she said. With the issue divided by a single vote in the Senate, Housley and other senators are working to educate the Senate not to pass the bill. A local couple, Randy and Heather Bacchus, have appeared at the Capitol to talk about the harm caused by cannabis. As cities prepare to pass “opt out” ordinances post-legalization of recreational cannabis, the couple testified to its harmful effects on young people struggling with mental illness. Their son, Randy, died from cannabis-induced psychosis at the age of 21 in July 2021. Although the pending bill will set the legal age at 21, the brains of young people are not fully developed until the age of 25, Heather Bacchus said. The marijuana of today isn’t the marijuana of the 1970s; now, THC concentration in products makes them far more potent. Over the past decade, the concentration of THC has increased more than 30% in commercial products where cannabis is legal. “People don’t realize what it is, they think of what it was,” Heather said. The stated reason for legalization, the black market, will not go away, she noted: if cannabis is taxed, kids will look for cheaper cannabis on the black market. “We’re not saying people can’t smoke weed; we’re concerned about kids under 25.” The mayor promised that the city would be working with the city attorney to draft an ordinance, should recreational cannabis be legalized.
Washington County Commissioner Stan Karwoski attended the meeting to thank the community for being engaged in the CSAH 12 (the former STH 244) turnback process. “It takes a partnership to get a road like this done,” he said, acknowledging the thoughtful suggestions that went into the total reconstruction of the road to the west of downtown up to Century Avenue. The project took place during the summer of 2022 and ended with the Oct. 10 ribbon-cutting ceremony. This was the first project with virtual open houses. Through social media, there were more than 10,000 online interactions. The $4.9 million project covered 2 miles and used 9,000 tons of new pavement. The project contractor received an award for environmental excellence due to the methods of erosion control. Community feedback initiated several safety enhancements, such as four concrete pedestrian islands, crosswalks, trails and stoplights. The crosswalks will be monitored during the summer of 2023 for possible adjustments. The crosswalk to Lincolntown Avenue will receive particular attention, as there are a number of safety concerns.
The community has a new representative on the Metropolitan Council. Mahtomedi resident Gail Cederberg has been appointed by the governor to represent District 12, and was sworn in one week ago. District 12 covers the area southward from Forest Lake to Cottage Grove, including Mahtomedi. The Metropolitan Council, formed in 1976, is a planning organization for the seven-county metropolitan area in areas of wastewater, parks, city planning and more. Cederberg, who has a professional background in issues related to ground and surface water, appeared at the meeting to introduce herself and receive input from the public. She invited all community stakeholders to invite her to their meetings, especially pertaining to issues on the horizon such as bus routes, the Highway 120 turnback and water supply.
As a heads up to motorists, walkers and bikers up and down Old Wildwood Road — there will be five new driveways to watch out for as well as 76 fewer mature trees, after council approved a major subdivision. The development agreement for the 4.7-acre property at 313 Old Wildwood Road has nine conditions. The single-family home that used to stand on that parcel will be developed into five luxury homes, ranging in price from $1,250,000 to $1,999,000. However, parking in the middle of the biking and walking trail or even at the side of the road will not be tolerated, as part of the developer’s agreement. The developer, Steve Zawadski, on behalf of property owner Owasso Beach LLC, must plant a mix of 41 new trees in keeping with the variety of trees that currently exist. The developer is also required to establish suitable parking and staging areas within the property during all phases of construction.
Mahtomedi is physically growing in land area, after the city formally annexed a property on Wildwood Road (CSAH 12) that belonged to the city of White Bear Lake. As part of a joint resolution with its neighbor, Mahtomedi must take the first action, which will be followed by a resolution of detachment on the part of White Bear Lake. The property, leased by one of the Chuck & Don’s stores, is completely surrounded by Mahtomedi properties. The annexed property will be taxed by Mahtomedi and receive utilities from White Bear Lake. During the CSAH12/STH244 reconstruction, issues with the sidewalk in front of that property prompted the cities to take a look at this situation, Brainerd said.
Residents in the south end of town have reason to feel a bit safer when crossing Lincolntown Avenue at Wildridge Road, after council directed city staff to draft a proposal to install a rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB), a curb cutout and sidewalk, and a striped pedestrian crossing at and near the busy intersection. Longtime residents John and Susan Carr gave a presentation outlining the sightline hazards for pedestrians and bikers crossing at that intersection. The crossing is an important part of the route used by students biking to O.H. Anderson through Katherine Abbott Park. “It’s a little difficult to see if cars are coming or not,” said Julia Finger, a student who bikes to the elementary school. Two solar-powered RRFB’s will cost approximately $7,000, and the sidewalk approximately the same amount. Finance Director Scott Schaefer said the city has the funds to pay for these safety upgrades. City Engineer John Sachi said that council could expect a change order for review at an upcoming meeting.
The city’s advisory commissions have been refreshed, after council reappointed and appointed the following members, each for a three-year term starting on April 1, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2026: Appointed on the Environmental Commission is Christine Ahmad-Maples; on the Finance Commission, Mike Bromelkamp, Roger Humphrey and Bob Pocrnich; on the Parks Commission, Anna Costello and Stacey Fischer; and on the Planning Commission, Alex Rogosheske and Dan Soler.
City code provides that if no building permit has been issued on a project within one year from the date a variance was issued, that variance becomes null and void, unless council grants an extension of the variance. Council granted that extension for the property located at 317 Wedgewood Drive. In 2022, the owners applied for two variances to construct an addition to the principal structure on their property, and council approved the variances on June 21, 2022. The owners have advised city staff that the addition project is on hold, but they anticipate construction in the spring of 2024.
