Hockey Day proceeds tagged for spiffing up outdoor rinks

Co-chairs of January’s mega hockey event presented a $100,000 check to the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association last week. The only requirement is that the money be used to enhance the area’s outdoor rinks.
“We wanted to use the money for something tangible,” said Corey Roberts, the downtown business owner who led the push to bring Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM) to White Bear. “We can see where the money went and experience the improvements.”
Speaking of experience, the three HDM co-chairs: Roberts, Nick Guzzo and Jon Anderson, said they were thrilled with how the event turned out. They figure 15,000 to 16,000 people experienced the multiday hockey extravaganza at Polar Lakes Park.
“We want to thank our partners and sponsors who stepped up to make it a success,” Roberts said, adding they couldn’t have pulled it off without the 400-some volunteers.
The township, too, was “awesome” to work with, added Anderson. “It was a big ‘ask,’ and they supported us. The space allowed us room to do what we wanted to do.”
The only remaining item on their to-do list is return the park’s athletic fields to pre-Hockey Day condition, an effort that is underway.
The committee was happy with the six-figure amount being donated to the hockey association, especially when costs for the event were 20 to 25% higher than expected, Roberts said.
Organizers wanted the experience to be “top notch,” they added, and “more than a game,” to borrow MHD’s motto, so they didn’t skimp on music and special add-ons like snow sculptures and ice bar.
If they had to change anything, the co-chairs said they would have ordered a larger hospitality tent. It was quite the party.
