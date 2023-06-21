Hockey Day proceeds tagged for spiffing up outdoor rinks

Co-chairs of 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota, from left, Jon Anderson, Corey Roberts and Nick Guzzo, presented a $100,000 check to the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association.  Board member Jessica Jacksie accepted the Hockey Day proceeds on the association’s behalf.

 Debra Neutkens

Co-chairs of January’s mega hockey event presented a $100,000 check to the White Bear Lake Area Hockey Association last week. The only requirement is that the money be used to enhance the area’s outdoor rinks. 

“We wanted to use the money for something tangible,” said Corey Roberts, the downtown business owner who led the push to bring Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM) to White Bear. “We can see where the money went and experience the improvements.” 

