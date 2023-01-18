Hockey Day Minnesota, slated for Jan. 26-29 in White Bear Township, is especially meaningful to the Roed family, one of the local “first families” of the sport.

Peter Roed was a Bear standout in the mid-1990s and an NHL draftee who played six pro seasons, although he didn’t reach the National Hockey League (NHL). He grew up skating on a backyard rink put in by his dad, Chris, who had played youth hockey. In turn, Peter Roed and his wife, Kelly, installed a rink in their backyard for their three sons — Lleyton, who starred for the Bears and now plays for Bemidji State; Nolan, a Bear junior forward who's led the team in goals for two years; and Nash, a sixth grader who, his mom said, uttered “hockey” as one of his first words.

