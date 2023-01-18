Hockey Day Minnesota, slated for Jan. 26-29 in White Bear Township, is especially meaningful to the Roed family, one of the local “first families” of the sport.
Peter Roed was a Bear standout in the mid-1990s and an NHL draftee who played six pro seasons, although he didn’t reach the National Hockey League (NHL). He grew up skating on a backyard rink put in by his dad, Chris, who had played youth hockey. In turn, Peter Roed and his wife, Kelly, installed a rink in their backyard for their three sons — Lleyton, who starred for the Bears and now plays for Bemidji State; Nolan, a Bear junior forward who's led the team in goals for two years; and Nash, a sixth grader who, his mom said, uttered “hockey” as one of his first words.
Nolan and his Bear teammates will skate against their section arch-rival Hill-Murray on at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor rink constructed in White Bear Township for Hockey Day Minnesota. The other games will be the White Bear Lake girls against Stillwater at 9:30 a.m. and the Mahtomedi boys against Hermantown at 1 p.m.
“It’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a hockey game,” said Nolan, who leads the 11-2 Bears with 42 points. “My teammates and I feel very fortunate to play in, and host, this event.”
Peter echoed: “It’s pretty special to be part of it, especially playing the local powerhouse Hill-Murray. This will be my first one in person.”
The Roed boys and their friends are accustomed to playing outdoors, which is the Hockey Day Minnesota tradition.
“I’ve played lots of outdoor hockey in my back yard, and at the Hugo rink right down the street, playing mini-games, with all my buddies and brothers,” Nolan said. He noted that the Roed family rink is “where I learned how to skate and the basics of hockey. Every year, we host a two-on-two tournament with the high school team and have everybody over. It’s always a great time.”
Peter was a three-year starter for the Bears, then coached by Mike Schwartz. He played in state tournaments in 1994 and 1995. The Bears lost in the first round each year but won two consolation games in 1994 to place fifth. “It was a nice run for the Bears in the’90s,” he said. Peter was a starting halfback in football as a junior but after that season focused on hockey.
Peter was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the second round in 1995 at No. 38 overall, the highest ever for a White Bear Lake athlete. He played two years of juniors with Prince George (British Columbia) in the Western Hockey League, then signed for three years with the Sharks. He played with three minor league teams — Kentucky in the American Hockey League, Richmond (Virginia) in the ECHL, and Kalamazoo (Michigan) in the United Hockey League —then two years with a pro team in Germany.
“But I never made the big dance,” he said. “The goal was the NHL, but as we know, it’s not easy.”
No regrets, though: “Talk about a fun ride! Traveled all over, playing hockey and making a living. Some of the best times of my life. Never thought I’d get to visit Paris, Amsterdam, Munich — playing the sport I love.”
Peter was still playing hockey when he and Kelly, his high school sweetheart, married in 2001 and when Lleyton was born in 2002. Peter’s last pro season was 2003. Both parents work at Cities Title Services LLC in White Bear Lake.
“She’s been great with all the hockey stuff we’ve been through,” said Peter. “I know it’s been tough being the only woman (in the family) besides our two black Labs, Willow and Jersey.”
Kelly comes from a hockey family, too. Her grandfather, Robert Shearen, played for the Bears in the first state hockey tournament in 1945. Her father, Thomas Shearen, played for Cretin-Derham Hall. Her brother, Sean, was a Bear teammate of Tony Roed, graduating in 1992. Her niece, Sydney Shearen (Sean’s daughter), scored 76 goals for the Bears and currently plays for Minnesota-Mankato after two seasons with the Gophers.
Needless to say, Kelly transitioned smoothly into being general manager for another generation of Roed skaters. “All three boys have always loved hockey,” she said. “Since they could walk, they would always have a stick in their hands, and if they weren’t at a rink playing, they were inside playing ‘knee hockey’ with each other. My hands were always sore from tying the boys’ skates. It seemed like every minute one was coming in or going out to skate.”
Lleyton, 20, made all-conference three times, played in the 2019 state tournament and logged 105 points (46 goals, 59 assists) in 68 games. He also played golf and qualified for state once. A sophomore at Bemidji State, he has notched eight goals and six assists for the Beavers, who are 9-6-1. Nolan, 17, who has 34 career goals in 1 1/2 seasons, has committed early to St. Cloud State. He also plays golf. Nash plays peewee hockey along with golf and baseball.
The Roed love affair with hockey goes back to Chris Roed, who didn’t make the Bear varsity but played youth hockey and then Juveniles (later Junior Gold) along with countless pickup games.
“I still see old timers at varsity games that I met playing at the outdoor rinks,” Chris said.
Chris’ dad also set up a small backyard rink where the neighborhood kids played. A neighbor, Freddie Shero, coached the St. Paul Rangers and brought their cracked hockey sticks for the kids.
Peter, who’s been an assistant coach for all three boys hockey teams, said it’s been “a great ride” for the couple. “Lots of carpooling going on. We don’t miss a game. If games are at the same time, one of us goes to each. At this point, we get to watch Lleyton on TV when we can’t get there, which is awesome. Basically, we are at the rink seven days a week in the winter, watching or coaching — and at the baseball field in the summer, in our lawn chairs as fans.”
Kelly said she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We have met so many lifelong friends from each of the boys’ teams. We have had a blast at every out-of-town tournament. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all three of them, and we are trying to cherish every moment we have left watching the boys play a sport that they love so much.”
And that will include basking in statewide attention for their beloved Bears on Jan. 28.
