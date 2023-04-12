Hockey association issues statement
The following statement to membership was posted on the very Facebook page started by a group vocal about its concerns:
As we navigate our charitable gambling situation, we would like to update you as the process evolves.
As of today, we are extremely happy to announce our partnerships with Doc’s Sports Bar, Beartown Bar and Grill, White Bear Bar, and Jimmy’s are intact and will continue to grow. We would like to extend a big thank you to these establishments for their years of support and continued partnerships with WBLAHA.
Please take the time to show your thanks and support to all these establishments for their loyalty.
Negotiations with Saks Sports Bar are still underway, and we will update our association once a final decision has been made.
Fiesta Cancun, we would like to thank you for your years of support. We hope to continue to grow our long-standing relationship in the future.
As a community, we are thankful for these partnerships past and present.
A sincere Thank You to our wonderful charitable gambling staff. We appreciate your dedication and patience as we get back on track.
Our community is strong and united, and supporting WBL Youth Hockey is the main goal.
Thank you all, updates on our progress will follow accordingly.
