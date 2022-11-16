For the third year in a row, Karen Eian of Mahtomedi has gifted the White Bear Area Food Shelf with the entire proceeds from sales of her homemade photo notecards featuring her own photos of flowers and nature.
This year, the generosity of Eian's patrons has surpassed previous totals and has resulted in a $1,008 donation to the food shelf. The funds have been particularly welcome this year. Executive Director Perry Petersen said that giving to the food shelf decreased from last year, even though the need has been higher than ever.
