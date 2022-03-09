“Secrets of the Louvre” is Bernard Rappa’s own special blend of fiction and nonfiction. The self-proclaimed history buff has a special fascination with World War II and a strong appreciation for art, culminating in his first novel about the stolen art business during the war. Rappa’s imagination runs wild as he envisions the mystery of how precious art was stolen and occasionally recovered by the heroes of his tale.
Q. Can you tell us a little about yourself?
A. I grew up in Rockford, Illinois, in a pretty tough neighborhood, but I had a pretty strong background. I grew up in a very family-oriented Italian family with Swedish values. I went to college in Chicago—that’s where I met my wife. I served with the United States Army for a bit, and then I worked at 3M for most of my life, but I’m retired now and live in Grant.
Q. Can you give us a brief overview of your book “Secrets of the Louvre?”
A. The story started in my mind over the years and I’ve personally been to the Louvre several times. I’m also somewhat of a historian of WWII. I took great interest in it because I remember exactly where I was when the war ended. I was just 7 years old. I became very interested in what happened to all of these pilfered, stolen goods from the Jewish people and also from different museums the Nazis raided. If you can believe it, the Nazis took 40 to 42 trainloads of treasures from people’s private collections and museums back to Berlin to be in a museum that Hitler wanted to start on his own. So my book focuses on that stolen art.
Q. Who are some of the characters in the book?
A. There’s Hans Müller, who is Jewish. He’s a master art repairer who essentially becomes indentured to Hermann Göring, who was a real person, to take care of all of this stolen art and repair it. In return, Göring would help Müller and his family get out of Germany. The book is fiction but there are some real people in it, and, I mean, all of this stuff is possible. It could’ve happened, but the main character is fictional. I’ve also got another character from Austin, Minnesota, who is fictional too. He is a retired CIA agent hired by a shady French art dealer to investigate where all of these lost treasures are coming from and who is behind the schemes. He gets into a car accident while doing his investigative work.
Q.What made you decide to write this novel?
A. Well, it was on my list of things to do when I retired. I started writing a book in my late 40s, but that was never finished. This will be my first published book, and I’m already working on the sequel. When I started traveling going to different countries, I visited some of those WWII sites like the Holocaust museum, and it’s very emotional to go to something like that. We visited places like Normandy Beach, and I got to thinking of all the veterans who died there. You know I have some personal motivation, too, because I served, but I was never involved in war.
Q. Who might be interested in a book like this?
A. People who are interested in the stolen art business or the CIA or mysteries like that. I think nurses might be interested in it, because of the nurses that helped heal soldiers in the war. But anyone who is interested in the history of WWII would find the book interesting.
Q. Where can people find your book?
A. Beginning April 1, the book will be available for purchase at area book stores, including Lake Country Booksellers in White Bear Lake and Valley Bookseller in Stillwater. The book will also be available on Amazon.
— Compiled by Corinne Stremmel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.