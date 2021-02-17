Winter is the best season to view the tall wooden maiden on the Dellwood peninsula. She disappears when the trees leaf out in spring.
That’s probably why people who’ve lived in the area for years have never noticed the statue.
Named Lady of the Lake, the chainsaw sculpture is what’s left of an enormous elm tree that succumbed to Dutch elm disease in 2005 on property owned by the late Susan Okie.
Jesse Okie of White Bear Lake recalled that his mother wanted to salvage the magnificent tree somehow, so she employed a chainsaw carver from Hinckley to sculpt the 14-foot stump. When they were considering what to carve, Susan decided to emulate a bronze she and her husband had purchased 30 years earlier of a Native American woman holding a dove.
Jesse remembers well the world-class chainsaw carver, Dennis Roghair, now deceased, who started the project in January 2006. “He told us he conditioned himself to work in the cold by not wearing a coat. He was a heavyset guy, which helped, and quite the character,” he said.
The maiden’s outstretched forearms and dove were carved from a separate chunk of stump and attached to the core of the statue. Roghair raised the statue an inch off the stump for ventilation but nature took its course over the next 10 years and the bottom rotted. In 2016, the statue fell but fortunately tipped backward into a cushion of vegetation and was not damaged.
After about a year of brainstorming, Okie hired a creative contractor who re-erected the 3,000-pound maiden using a skidsteer and ropes. This time, she was placed on a concrete pad, anchored internally with rebar and placed at a new spot with better drainage and visibility.
Birchwood resident Christina DeMars spotted the sculpture last May before the leaves had popped. “She’s spectacular,” she said. “We were fascinated by her blowing hair. Then the leaves came out and we couldn’t see her. I told a girlfriend, who said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Then she saw her and sent me a photo saying I wasn’t crazy. That motivated me to find out more.” That’s when DeMars contacted the Press to get the story behind the statue.
Okie said the Lady of the Lake (a name inspired by the local quilting group “Ladies of the Lake”) embodies the spirit of the lake and his family’s love for the place where she lives.
“The dove she is setting free symbolizes peace among all peoples and harmony with nature,” he added. “She also reminds us of our mother, who was like the soul of our family and home after my grandparents and father had departed.”
Susan lived to enjoy the treasured artwork, visible from the house in the winter, before she died in April 2006 at age 94. The property, originally purchased by Jesse’s grandparents in the early 1920s, remains in the family.
Folks are welcome to view the artwork from the lake but are asked to please not trespass.
