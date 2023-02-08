With all the hoopla over Hockey Day Minnesota, it’s fitting that the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society (WBLAHS) open its archives for a virtual presentation on White Bear’s early hockey history.
And there’s a lot of history.
Highlights from the society’s treasure-trove of memorabilia start in 1912 with a photo of the White Bear town team. It’s a favorite of WBLAHS Executive Director Sara Hanson.
The photo of young men in black sweaters sporting white bears taken 110 years ago “embodies the fact White Bear has embraced the sport of hockey,” Hanson said. “And they look pretty organized.”
Another favorite photo showed a White Bear team facing off against the St. Paul Shamrocks in 1913. In those days, teams played on an outdoor rink next to Webster School. Today, that corner of Stewart and Fifth is the site of Lake Square Apartments.
The city’s proximity to St. Paul and area rail access was a huge benefit to the sport, she said. Special trains were added to transport players and spectators to games and, in return, White Bear residents traveled to St. Paul to the opera or concerts.
In 1917, the city partnered with St. Paul’s Winter Carnival. Twenty-six marching bands arrived for a parade led by two prominent physicians on horseback. Afterward, visitors went skating, slid down the toboggan run and danced at the auditorium. Fans were treated to a hockey game between White Bear and a town team called Northern Pacific, who played two 15-minute periods.
Arguably White Bear’s most famous player is Francis “Moose” Goheen, Hanson continued. He played for the St. Paul Athletic Club hockey team, helping win the prestigious MacNaughton Cup. After serving in World War I, Goheen returned to White Bear and played on the first-ever ice hockey team in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1920. Seven countries competed. Canada won gold, the United States silver and Czechoslovakia won bronze.
“No doubt, Moose helped establish Minnesota as the State of Hockey,” Hanson said. “The seasons following the Olympics were some of his best.”
In 1926, the American Hockey Association (AHA) formed and the St. Paul Athletic Club became the St. Paul Saints. Goheen played through the ’32 season, leading his team to AHA finals and getting named to All-Star teams six times.
Goheen turned down pro offers from Toronto and Boston, preferring to stay in White Bear. He worked for NSP and skated with the Saints at night.
“He was referred to as the Babe Ruth of hockey,” Hanson pointed out. “He was considered the greatest amateur player on skates and the first Minnesotan (and second American) to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame.”
Goheen died in 1979 and is buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Other highlights in Hanson’s history presentation included:
The Hippodrome, built in 1926 as part of the county fairgrounds, now site of Central Middle School. The permanent building was used to exhibit artwork and fruits and vegetables. The ice rink opened in December of that year. The Hipp is one of the oldest and longest-running indoor rinks in the state.
1927 was the year White Bear officially had a high school team.
White Bear native Elwin “Doc” Romnes was the first Minnesotan to play in the National Hockey League.
He won two Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in ’34 and ’38 and became the first Minnesotan to get his name on the coveted trophy. He also was head coach for the Michigan Tech Huskies and U of M Gophers. Romnes died in 1984.
1945 saw the inaugural year of the state high school tournament. White Bear lost to Thief River Falls and ended up third that first year. The Bears’ George Kieffer scored the opening goal. Eighty years later, the Bears have yet to win the state championship.
Many of the players on the state tournament team played for the White Bear Flyers after high school, a Twin Cities Suburban League. They were coached by Julian Matschke, who played professionally for the St. Paul Saints from 1931 to 1937. His sons, John and Bill, also played.
The Mariner Dolphins played in the 1982 championship game but lost to Edina.
In 1989, the city bought the former racquet club on Hwy. 96 and turned it into the White Bear Sports Center.
Girls played ringette in ’89-91 on community rec teams but hockey quickly outpaced the sport. The White Bear girls hockey team played in its first state tournament in the ’94-’95 season.
Notable White Bear players who went on to the NHL include Bill Butters, North Stars; Jeff Parker, Buffalo Sabres; Brian Bonin, Pittsburg Penguins; Ryan Carter, Anaheim Ducks, and Wild; Matt Henderson, Chicago Blackhawks; and current player Justin Braun, who plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Lastly, Hanson wanted to mention Terry Rooney. “He wasn’t a hockey legend, but we love Terry as a legend in White Bear,” she said. “He loved hockey and had an incredible sense of humor. He loved to tell me he was the only person who served on the White Bear Town Board, the White Bear Lake City Council, and the White Bear Lake School Board without changing his address.”
Terry grew up on Hoffman Corner and played for a team calling themselves the Hoffman Hurricanes. He died in 2019 at age 94. His grandson, Karl Stuemke, a ’95 White Bear grad, played all over the world with the U.S. amputee hockey team.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.