White Bear Lake native Dan Jones is new creative director of the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society (WBLAHS). A history buff himself, Jones recently accepted the position after working as a contractor throughout the summer. His projects have so far included developing multimedia elements for the popular “Bears on Boards” exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the invention of waterskiing at the Armory and producing new presentations such as the recent “What’s in a Name? Part III.” Jones, who also sits on the White Bear Lake City Council and is involved in several community organizations, has been an active supporter of the WBLAHS for years.
At the same time, Rheanna O’Brien, former middle school social studies teacher and WBLAHS associate director since 2020, has transitioned into a new role as education director. This restructuring is in response to the tremendous growth in student involvement with the historical society over the last two years. It will allow O’Brien to continue to develop those connections and resources as part of the growing vision for the organization.
