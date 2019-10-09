When Lindsay Schlichting saw small custom-made “ginger cottages” at an Ohio buying show, she got an idea. Why not have historic White Bear landmarks replicated to scale to sell at The Medicine Chest? Schlichting is a 20-year employee of the downtown “polar bear store” and main buyer. So, she bounced the idea off Sara Markoe Hanson at the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. Hanson liked it. She suggested three iconic buildings for the first installment: The Fillebrown House; White Bear Town Hall and the White Bear train depot.
Schlichting photographed the buildings and sent them to the company, emphasizing the desired detail. A year later, they're on store shelves in time for the holidays.
“If this takes off, we hope to introduce one or two buildings a year so people can expand their collection,” Schlichting said.
The charming miniatures are laser cut and hand assembled in the United States, have space for LED lighting and have hidden images inside. The winter village pieces are offered exclusively at Medicine Chest Pharmacy. Quantities are limited. They sell for $29.95 (Town Hall) and $49.95 (Fillebrown and depot).
Schlichting added that $5 from each building purchase will benefit the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society.
Debra Neutkens
