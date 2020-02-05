Valentine's Day weekend will be the last hurrah for a restaurant that has been around Mahtomedi for about 60 years.
The Lakeside Club will close its doors for good Feb. 16. The Mahmood family has owned the business since the 1940s. The supper club was started by Al Mahmood and his children, Paul, Cheryl, Craig and Susan, have operated it over the years.
The supper club once had 5,000 members from across the Twin Cities. Members paid an annual fee and could eat whenever they wanted. The club was private, meaning that to join, you had to be invited by another member. Mahmood sold the club in the ’80s and it began to operate as a public restaurant. When the Mahmoods bought it back, it was kept a restaurant with a club culture.
The club was once in a movie — in a scene from the Cohen brothers’ movie “Fargo.” It was a snowy scene with a squad car parked in front of the restaurant. Al Mahmood died in 2004 and his wife Marcella two years later. Their eight children were all involved in the restaurant at some point.
The Mahmoods have planned to close the restaurant a couple times over the last decade but several deals fell through.
Lakeside Club is located at 10 Old Wildwood Road, Mahtomedi. It used to have a view of White Bear Lake before houses, trees and Highway 244 popped up.
Compiled from Press archives
