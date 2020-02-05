The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office (RCAO) formally concluded its four-year oversight of the civil settlement agreement with the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis last week.
The primary objective of the agreement was to transform the organizational culture of the Archdiocese into one that is vigilant about ensuring that no child will ever again become the victim of clergy sex abuse.
“When we entered into this agreement, we knew it was an unconventional approach to a very complex and painful legacy that took a heavy toll on countless lives over a long period of time,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “It is only through the dedication of many individuals within my office, the Court, the Archdiocese and the church community that we are here today. I want to thank my staff for their tireless efforts, Archbishop Hebda for his leadership and, most of all, the victims for their trust and patience that this process would yield meaningful results.”
At the outset of the criminal and civil charges on June 5, 2015, the RCAO set forth three goals: Hold the Archdiocese accountable for its actions (or inactions) through an admission of wrongdoing and an acknowledgement of a violation of the statute. Provide justice for the victims and the community. Instill confidence in the public that these crimes will never happen again.
In 2012, (then) father Curtis Wehmeyer pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court to three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct with two minors and 17 felony counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to five years in prison. Soon after, questions arose about whether the Archdiocese handled the knowledge of his abuse appropriately and whether any additional cases might be addressed. After determining that sufficient evidence did not exist to file charges against (then) Archbishop John Nienstedt, the RCAO launched a 20-month investigation, reviewing over 170,000 documents and interviewing more than 50 witnesses. The effort uncovered a pattern of conduct by the Archdiocese in its handling of cases involving the reported abuse of children at the hands of members of the clergy.
On June 5, 2015, the RCAO took the unprecedented step in filing both criminal and civil charges against the corporation of the Archdiocese for its failure to protect children. In late 2015, the RCAO announced a landmark civil settlement agreement with the Archdiocese to protect children. The three-year agreement required an organizational structure tasked with executing the core components.
Key measures along the way included two independent audits, restorative justice efforts and increased victim assistance measures, judicial oversight to enforce compliance on a rolling six-month basis as well as the strengthening of safe environment training and reporting standards, requiring strict adherence to a policy to report any new violation that came to the attention of anyone in the Archdiocese.
In 2016, the agreement was amended, and a final major piece fell into place as the Archdiocese, now under the leadership of Archbishop Bernard Hebda, formally admitted wrongdoing in court. This cleared the way for the dismissal of the criminal case, extended court oversight under the civil agreement, provided for one additional outside audit and allowed the release of several key investigative files. As County Attorney Choi noted at that time: “Without such an admission by the Archdiocese, or a determination by a court, there could never be true accountability. It was not only Curtis Wehmeyer who harmed children. It was the Archdiocese as well.”
Over the next three and a half years, the Archdiocese and the RCAO met in Ramsey County District Court for seven separate six-month reports per the agreement as well as three independent audits as required by the civil settlement agreement.
