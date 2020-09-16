WHITE BEAR LAKE — September means tax levy time for municipalities around the state.
The preliminary levy goes to the county every fall to calculate property tax statements mailed mid-November to property owners.
This year, the city’s proposed levy is $7,370,000, collectible in 2021. That is $462,000 more than the tax levy collected in 2020, partly due to an additional $259,000 needed to service new capital debt.
City Council approved the preliminary levy amount at its Sept. 8 meeting. The figure can be lowered when the final levy is adopted in December but cannot be increased.
Of the $7.37 million proposed, $6,653,000 supports the general operating fund (a $203,000 increase over 2020), $25,000 is earmarked to deal with emerald ash borer infestations and the remaining $692,000 services debt, including capital bonds issued in 2020 to help support street reconstruction projects and a new fire engine.
Staff presented a summary of the city’s proposed levy, along with revenue and expenditure projections for the 2021 budget, at last week’s meeting.
Property taxes always support at least half of the general fund revenue, which in 2021 totals $12.1 million (see pie chart). The other five sources of revenue to run the city are intergovernmental funds, franchise fees, license and permit fees, charges for service and miscellaneous.
Overall, the proposed 2021 budget anticipates a $172,200 reduction in nontax revenues, $112,000 of which is due to expiration of a federal DUI grant. “For the most part, revenues are flat,” said City Manager Ellen Hiniker.
At year end, general fund revenue is anticipated to be about $330,000 less than budgeted in 2020 due to factors related to COVID-19, according to staff. Those factors include refunding of business license revenues, a reduction in nontaxable services and fines and a reduction in permitting and inspection fees. That impact on revenue, however, is being offset by $308,700 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
As for expenditures, the proposed 2020 revised budget reflects a $471,000 reduction, most of which are cost savings in unfilled personnel positions. “We had to cut many expenditures due to revenue loss,” noted Hiniker.
Proposed 2021 general fund expenditures total $12,120,000. As the accompanying pie chart illustrates, public safety accounts for most of the city’s expenditures, or 49% ($7.1 million). General government accounts for 14% ($2.05 million).
Property valuation
Overall market value growth in White Bear Lake increased by $188 million, or 6.4%, staff said.
The city’s residential housing market continues to expand. A median value home for the 2021 tax year is $256,000 — $12,900 higher than the 2020 tax year. That home will pay $467 in city property taxes, which is $31.60 less than a home of this value paid in 2020. Tax rates are slightly lower this year.
Since 2016, the median value home has increased by $71,300 or 38.6%.
Also noted, White Bear Lake market values have increased at a lower rate than values countywide. Ramsey County values for a median home increased by 5.3%; city residential properties increased by 5.22%.
Apartment values increased by 18.4% in the city and 20% in the county. Commercial properties had a slight jump, from 6% to 7.7%, respectively. Industrial real estate showed a heftier increase, from 9.75% to 14%.
Statewide, White Bear Lake’s tax levy remains second-lowest per capita among communities between 16,000 and 37,000 population when combined with local government aid.
Also approved at the Sept. 8 meeting was the annual truth in taxation hearing scheduled for Nov. 24.
The levy resolution passed 4-1. Councilman Bill Walsh voted against the increase, observing that “this is a year to let people keep more cash in their pockets.” The final levy will be adopted at the Dec. 8 City Council meeting.
