White Bear Township residents can expect to see higher property taxes in 2022, thanks to an increase they themselves voted for at an annual budget meeting held Dec. 7. The White Bear Township Town Board gave the levy increase the final seal of approval on Dec. 20.
The township expects to levy $4,904,391 next year, a 15.45% increase over 2021, according to Tom Kelly, township finance officer. That amounts to an extra $5.66 to $12.33 per month on homes ranging from $200,000 to $400,000 in value.
Kelly also introduced an updated 10-year capital improvement plan for the township. The largest portion of it will go toward roads. Also included is $500,000 for trail development, received through a grant. The township also expects to spend half a million dollars each on playground equipment and stormwater management by 2031. Director Scott McCune noted that much of the money earmarked for these expenditures will go toward replacing and maintaining existing infrastructure.
The township has an operating budget of almost $5.2 million. The bulk of it goes toward public safety (police and fire); government operations and road and bridge repair is funded by the rest.
The township will also update its 10-year wellhead protection plan, which aims to maintain high-quality drinking water within the area and keep contaminants out of the water supply. The town’s engineering firm, TKDA, will study the area’s geology, review pumping records for the past five years, inventory private wells via a state database and send a report to adjacent municipalities. Matt Ellinson, consulting engineer with TKDA, said White Bear Township has “moderate vulnerability for contaminants.”
Cynthia Sowden is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
