Looking for job security, paid holidays and summers off? Consider driving a school bus.
Drivers are in demand as bus companies and school districts struggle to fill open positions.
Transportation managers can’t put a finger on any particular reason. It might be the responsibility of hauling children to and from school that can be overwhelming for some. Or it could be the split shift during the day.
For Tom Fraser, a driver and trainer for Minnesota Central, it’s that very combination that drew him to the job. Now 71, the affable school bus driver sold his auto repair business in White Bear Lake, traveled a bit and decided he needed more to do in retirement.
“I didn’t want to stay home and watch Oprah,” he said. “I drove a school bus in college and liked it. I love the kids.”
Minnesota Central contracts with the Mahtomedi School District. It might be the only bus company in the metro starting the school year fully staffed.
White Bear Lake Schools Transportation Coordinator Mike Turrito is short about five drivers. Rehbein Transit, which serves a small portion of White Bear, is short eight drivers.
Fraser is aware of a base right now that is short 25 people. “I know at least three places I could get a job tomorrow,” he said.
Minnesota Central’s contract manager, Mary Jo Edmondson, agrees. “You have a school bus driver license, take your pick for a job anywhere,” she said.
School bus drivers make anywhere from $19 to $23 per hour. A commercial driver’s license is required, which involves a series of written tests, a road test and a training period. Drivers must also pass a Department of Transportation physical, pre-employment drug screening and a criminal background check.
Last year, even office personnel were out driving buses, Edmondson recalled. Everyone who works for the Mahtomedi bus company is required to have a commercial driver’s license. They run 23 bus routes and three van routes for the school district.
Why is it hard to retain drivers? “I think it’s the split shift,” Edmondson replied. “There’s also a fear of driving a 40-foot bus. It’s easier than people think.”
And then there’s misbehaving children. That’s the rewarding part, according to Fraser. “The kids are fantastic.”
The grandfather of seven still keeps a picture on his iPhone from a parent thanking him for taking care of their child.
“Gee whiz. I never got that when I worked on cars,” joked Fraser.
Yes, bad weather can make driving scary. “With that comes the feeling that I got 200 kids home safe today,” he added.
Some companies allow drivers to bring their children along during shifts, which typically start anywhere from 6 to 7 a.m. and end around 9:30 a.m. at Minnesota Central. Drivers return at 2 p.m. for student pickup and are usually done by 5 p.m.
The rigs are nicer to drive, too, Fraser pointed out. Buses have automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes and push buttons on the steering wheel to operate the door. Seats are higher to offer better visibility.
Every bus in the Mahtomedi fleet has two cameras and GPS. Cameras record to a hard drive, for the protection of both drivers and students. If a student is getting picked on, Edmondson can see it. She also knows how fast a bus is traveling and if a driver makes harsh turns and stops. She knows what time the bus arrived at a stop and when it departed.
White Bear Lake’s Turrito said the district’s shortage problem is no different than anywhere else.
“We have enough drivers to cover routes, but we need subs and drivers for activity buses,” he said.
The shortage always coincides with the economy. In a slump, people are looking for extra work and part-time jobs, Turrito pointed out. That’s not true now.
The district employs about 45 drivers. The transportation coordinator said he’s had three applications over the last year. For people who need benefits, drivers qualify at 30 hours. That includes 11 paid holidays.
Turrito said his drivers love what they do. “We don’t lose too many each year. I think it’s a benefit of a school-run operation. They have the same routes, the same kids. They get to watch them grow up. We have a good core of drivers. They are really vested in making sure those kids get home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.