ST. PAUL — Motions are due end of summer to resolve appeals cases regarding amended water appropriation permits.
Almost five years after filing appeals challenging the DNR’s action, legal counsel representing municipalities, golf courses and several commercial entities appeared at a prehearing Jan. 20 before an administrative law judge.
In his follow-up order issued last Monday, Judge Eric Lipman instructed permit holders to submit a status report to the Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH) by Feb. 17. The judge asks that the report address whether attorneys have discussed mediation with the plaintiffs (in the lake level lawsuit), the White Bear Lake Restoration Association and Homeowners Association, and/or the DNR.
That date is followed by a timeline stretching into September detailing deadlines for discovery, witness lists and dispositive motions (which enable parties to ask the court to eliminate some or all of the claims in a case). The evidentiary hearing to resolve the cases is set for Oct. 17 at the OAH in St. Paul.
Ten municipalities filed appeals in March 2018 challenging amended appropriation permits. The changes were the result of an August 2017 court decision ordering the DNR to amend groundwater permits for owners of wells within a 5-mile radius of White Bear Lake. Those impacted also include St. Paul Regional Water Services, Saputo Dairy Foods, H.B. Fuller and three golf courses.
Local attorney Alan Kantrud represents the White Bear Yacht Club, Dellwood and Indian Hills golf courses that remain part of the contested case at this point. “They are still subject to Judge (Margaret) Marrinan’s order regarding residential per capita use,” Kantrud said. “It has been their position that the order should not be binding on them as it does not implicate them, just as it does not implicate other nondomestic permittees.”
Until the cases are resolved, the 2017 court order is stayed. The DNR also cannot issue any new groundwater appropriation permits or authorize increases in existing permits within 5 miles of the lake, at least not until there is sufficient data to understand impacts on water levels and the underlying Prairie du Chien aquifer.
