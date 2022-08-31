The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released its final Water Gremlin Public Health Assessment (PHA) Aug. 23. Comments received during a public comment period are included in the assessment, as are MDH responses.
The assessment summarizes and interprets available environmental data from Water Gremlin investigations from 2019 to the present. The document describes how people may have been or continue to be, exposed to chemicals from the White Bear Township manufacturer and what that may mean for their health.
An assessment summary lists several main conclusions regarding potential exposures to contaminants from Water Gremlin, the company found to be emitting much more trichloroethylene (TCE) into the air than allowed by its Minnesota Pollution Control Agency air permit in 2019.
The health department concluded:
• Past TCE air emissions may have harmed some people’s health. It is possible that past exposures to TCE in air near the facility may have been sufficient to increase the risk of health effects in a small number of the most exposed individuals.
• Past or current trans-1,2-dichloroethylene and lead air emissions are not expected to harm people’s health in the surrounding community.
• Exposure to lead may have harmed the health of Water Gremlin workers and their families.
• Chemicals in the indoor air at the Water Gremlin facility may be harming or may have harmed worker’s health.
The assessment includes a six-point action plan that describes steps MDH will take to protect the health of the community into the future. In summary, MDH will continue to review new data, information or guidance and will share information about any potential health concerns identified in the future with the community.
The Health Department also reported that sampling and analysis of private well water for 1,4-dioxane continues in the Gem Lake area. The source of the contamination is still unknown at this time. Additional groundwater investigation is planned to help identify the source.
A public comment period for Water Gremlin’s pending air quality permit also just ended. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is in the process of finalizing amendments to the company’s proposed permit, which includes more emission limits from more pollutants, a five-year expiration and ambient monitoring of t-DCE around the facility.
— From Minnesota Department of Health
