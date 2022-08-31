The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released its final Water Gremlin Public Health Assessment (PHA) Aug. 23. Comments received during a public comment period are included in the assessment, as are MDH responses. 

The assessment summarizes and interprets available environmental data from Water Gremlin investigations from 2019 to the present. The document describes how people may have been or continue to be, exposed to chemicals from the White Bear Township manufacturer and what that may mean for their health.

